Consider The Source Releases Acoustic/Electric Album ‘Hybrid Vol. 1: Such As A Mule’ [Audio/Video]

San Francisco metal band Metallica, consisting of James Hetfield (vocals, rhythm guitar), Lars Ulrich (drums), Kirk Hammett (lead guitar), and Robert Trujillo (bass), played the second of their two 40th anniversary shows to a sold-out Chase Center in San Francisco on Sunday night. As was the case with Friday’s well-received opening show, all 18,000 tickets were sold to the longtime “Fifth Members” of the band’s fan club, which put the band in the position of having to deliver a setlist that would surprise and please the band’s most hardcore fans, who traveled in from dozens of states and five continents. Metallica would pull it off once again through another unique set presented in an in-the-round configuration, whose material ran in reverse chronological order, with the front half of the set bolstered by breakouts of six long-dormant songs before a second half of all-time classics.
