ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Consider The Source Releases Acoustic/Electric Album ‘Hybrid Vol. 1: Such As A Mule’ [Audio/Video]

By Michael Broerman
liveforlivemusic.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConsider the Source on Friday released its acoustic/electric album, Hybrid Vol. 1: Such As A Mule. The ten-track LP hears the sci-fi power trio exploring its sphere of world influences with a unique blend of acoustic and electric instruments. Along with the album, CtS shared a live video of...

liveforlivemusic.com

Comments / 0

Related
mxdwn.com

Old Crow Medicine Show Announce New Album Paint This Town For April 2022 Release, Share New Music Video For Title Track

Folk Country band Old Crow Medicine has announced a new album Paint This Town to be released in April of 2022. They also released a new song and video for the title track “Paint This Town.” In the video for the song, we follow the life of a teenager living in a small town in America. He at first attempts to buy alcohol using a fake ID, then the party he is at gets busted by the cops and they all escape. After regrouping and meeting in a small town cafe that is closing up, the teenager and his friends regroup and party in front of cars on an old road, this time joined by the band playing the song.
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Voivod Release 'Planet Eaters' Video And Announce Album

Voivod have released a music video for their new track "Planet Eaters". The song is the first single from their forthcoming album, "Synchro Anarchy," which will be hitting stores on Valentine's Day of next year. Michel "Away" Langevin had this to say about the track and the Pierre Menetrier directed...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consider The Source#Sci Fi#Turkish Folk Music#Balkan#Central Asian#Drum Set#Acoustic World Music#Eastern#The Source Hybrid Vol
Your EDM

New Artist Spotlight: Chained Lizard Melds Genres to Create ‘Electric Vibes’ [Video]

It’s clear there’s a lot going on upon first listen to one of the three singles Melbourne, Australia band Chained Lizard has released thus far. Theatrical sound design, thrash metal-level guitar shreds and beat structures that range anywhere from industrial to future bass come together in “Broken Glass,” “Take Me for a Ride” and their latest psycho-sexual offering, “Electric Vibes” in a way that hearkens memories of Evanessence or early Linkin Park. There’s even more going on beyond the first listen, however.
MUSIC
edmidentity.com

D&B Hero Audio Erupts on New LP ‘[Unsocial]’

Frustrated with his craft, Audio reignites his passion for drum and bass with the release of his 2021 artist album [Unsocial]. Drum & Bass producer Audio is no stranger to the booming sounds of his genre. With albums going back to the late 2000s, he knows the production game as it evolved throughout the worldwide explosion of electronic music. Despite the touring and the joy he had in sharing the works of the community he represented, his passion had drained over the past few years. Enter the 2020 COVID-19 lockdown – and the end touring and nightclubs – to afford him the opportunity to evaluate his craft.
MUSIC
Your EDM

New Artist Spotlight: Tanuki Project Is ‘Adamant’ About their New Releases [Video]

Tanuki Project is much less a “new artist” than an undiscovered gem from Canada who’s been producing innovative music and touring with increasingly complex audio-visual shows since 2009. It’s actually criminal they haven’t had more interest yet, as the quality both of production and performance rivals the likes of Bjork, Massive Attack, Phantogram and modern-era Kraftwerk, to name a few. That seems about to change, however, with the release of the first two chapters from their new EP series, Adamant.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Music
liveforlivemusic.com

Eric Gales Delivers Tearful Acoustic Performance At Paste Studio [Watch]

Eric Gales stopped by the Paste Studio in New York, NY on Monday for an acoustic performance. The blues musician played several songs from his forthcoming album, Crown, due out on January 28th via Provogue Records/Mascot Label Group. Gales opened the video with the album’s title track, which he released...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
allkpop.com

[ALBUM & MV REVIEW] Gaho - 'Fireworks'

[This review reflects the opinions of the author and not necessarily those of allkpop.]. Right Now is Gaho's first-ever full-length release despite his numerous OST hits. On a 12 song release, Gaho showcases a wide range of versatility through the command of various genres. "OOO," for example, takes on a contemporary rock genre right away to start off the album. Exciting and appropriate for an introductory song, "OOO" also transitions seamlessly to springy "Lost my way." Gaho offers a feel-good performance that showcases his vocal ability through a number of challenging notes and lilts.
MUSIC
liveforlivemusic.com

Courtney Barnett Delivers Acoustic “Rae Street” For ‘SiriusXMU Sessions’ [Watch]

Courtney Barnett recently appeared on the SiriusXMU Sessions on SiriusXM for a one-song performance of “Rae Street“. The singer-songwriter/guitarist initially dropped the track as the lead single to her latest album, Things Take Time, Take Time, which saw a release on November 12th via Mom+Pop Music/Marathon Artists. Recorded...
MUSIC
talentrecap.com

Former ‘The Voice’ Coach Alicia Keys Releases New Album ‘Keys’

Alicia Keys is back with her eighth studio album Keys.The double album comes on the heels of the 20th anniversary of her debut album, Songs in A Minor. Her latest body of work has two versions of each song, the original and the unlocked version. Keys is an album that...
MUSIC
weisradio.com

Russell Dickerson to release acoustic album of ‘Southern Symphony’ songs on Friday

Russell Dickerson has announced that he is releasing an acoustic collection of songs handpicked off his latest album, Southern Symphony, on Friday. Titled Studio 900 Sessions, the project will feature stripped-down versions of his current single, “Home Sweet,” and deep cut “Waiting for You,” along with a wedding version of his most recent #1 hit, “Love You Like I Used To.”
MUSIC
liveforlivemusic.com

Metallica Dusts Off Rarities At 40th-Anniversary Closer In San Francisco [Videos]

San Francisco metal band Metallica, consisting of James Hetfield (vocals, rhythm guitar), Lars Ulrich (drums), Kirk Hammett (lead guitar), and Robert Trujillo (bass), played the second of their two 40th anniversary shows to a sold-out Chase Center in San Francisco on Sunday night. As was the case with Friday’s well-received opening show, all 18,000 tickets were sold to the longtime “Fifth Members” of the band’s fan club, which put the band in the position of having to deliver a setlist that would surprise and please the band’s most hardcore fans, who traveled in from dozens of states and five continents. Metallica would pull it off once again through another unique set presented in an in-the-round configuration, whose material ran in reverse chronological order, with the front half of the set bolstered by breakouts of six long-dormant songs before a second half of all-time classics.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
magneticmag.com

Interview: German Producer Markus Guetner Talks New Album 'Extropy,' Ambient Music & More

Markus Guentner is a German musician, who has been putting out music for over 20 years and is known for the "pop-ambient" genre from his work with Kompakt Records. Markus Guentner's versatility and craft in making music encompasses various genres from contemporary ambient to dub techno. This has allowed his discography to move between styles and genres over the past two decades.
ROCK MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy