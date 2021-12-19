ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Citigroup (NYSE:C) Rating Increased to Buy at Odeon Capital Group

By ETF Daily News Team
etfdailynews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleC has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Citigroup...

etfdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
etfdailynews.com

Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) a $115.00 Price Target

ORCL has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Oracle from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.38.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “North American Construction Group Ltd. provides heavy construction and mining services primarily in Canada. It offers services to large oil, natural gas and resource companies. American Construction Group Ltd, formerly known as North American Energy Partners Inc., is based in Alberta, United States. “. Other research...
MARKETS
etfdailynews.com

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CFO Sells $707,115.45 in Stock

Michael Dastoor also recently made the following trade(s):. On Thursday, December 16th, Michael Dastoor sold 10,565 shares of Jabil stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $701,832.95. On Thursday, November 4th, Michael Dastoor sold 10,565 shares of Jabil stock. The stock...
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners. Archaea Energy LLC, formerly known as Rice Acquisition Corp., is based in CARNEGIE, Pa. “
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Citigroup#Consumer Banking#Odeon Capital Group#Credit Suisse Group#Bmo Capital Markets#Morgan Stanley#Jefferies Financial Group#Peg
etfdailynews.com

Amalgamated Bank Sells 2,374 Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,374 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.07% of CoreSite Realty worth $4,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
MARKETS
etfdailynews.com

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 14,183 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 249,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,183 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $16,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Zacks: Brokerages Expect Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $35.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) to report $35.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $35.30 million and the highest is $36.01 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties posted sales of $34.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Credit Suisse
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
etfdailynews.com

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) CFO Sells $300,000.00 in Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Cuts Stock Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lessened its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,184 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,516 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in NetEase were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Colin A. Toney Sells 2,807 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Stock

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) EVP Colin A. Toney sold 2,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $232,812.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Raymond James Begins Coverage on TC Energy (NYSE:TRP)

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of TC Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet cut shares of TC Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TC Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.27.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Whiting Petroleum’s core operations are focused in North Dakota's Williston Basin, with an enviable acreage of top-tier assets and a multi-year drilling inventory. The company’s continually improving drilling efficiency has driven down cash costs and led to attractive cash flows. Last year, Whiting Petroleum came out of a pandemic-forced bankruptcy with a much stronger, viable capital structure than the previous highly leveraged balance sheet. However, as a counter to these strengths, the company’s high oil price sensitivity exposes it to the commodity’s volatility, while a legal battle over the Dakota Access Pipeline casts a pall over Whiting Petroleum. Moreover, its hedge position appears more unfavorable with rising oil prices. Therefore, the stock is expected to perform in line with the broader market.”
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,660 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $4,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is a multi-national engineering group. The company’s business segment consists of Spirax Sarco for steam specialties and Watson-Marlow for niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is headquartered in Cheltenham, the United Kingdom. “. SPXSF has been the...
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,033 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
MARKETS
etfdailynews.com

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Purchased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 970 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy