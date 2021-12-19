Citigroup (NYSE:C) Rating Increased to Buy at Odeon Capital Group

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of TC Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet cut shares of TC Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TC Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.27.

STOCKS ・ 11 HOURS AGO