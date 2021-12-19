ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Coverage Initiated at Mizuho

Cover picture for the articleOther analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Emerson Electric in a...

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “North American Construction Group Ltd. provides heavy construction and mining services primarily in Canada. It offers services to large oil, natural gas and resource companies. American Construction Group Ltd, formerly known as North American Energy Partners Inc., is based in Alberta, United States. “. Other research...
Zacks: Brokerages Expect Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $35.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) to report $35.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $35.30 million and the highest is $36.01 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties posted sales of $34.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.
Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) a $115.00 Price Target

ORCL has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Oracle from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.38.
Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners. Archaea Energy LLC, formerly known as Rice Acquisition Corp., is based in CARNEGIE, Pa. “
Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 14,183 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 249,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,183 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $16,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Amalgamated Bank Sells 2,374 Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,374 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.07% of CoreSite Realty worth $4,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Colin A. Toney Sells 2,807 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Stock

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) EVP Colin A. Toney sold 2,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $232,812.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Celyad SA is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops and commercializes cell based regenerative therapies to treat illnesses where cardiac tissue is lost due to chronic or acute injury. Celyad SA is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium. “. A number of other brokerages have also commented on...
Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

According to Zacks, “Fury Gold Mines Limited is an exploration and development company. It principally explores for gold. The company’s prime project includes Eau Claire project and Committee Bay gold project. Fury Gold Mines Limited is based in Toronto, Canada. “. Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating...
Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Director Buys $190,890.00 in Stock

NYSE JBL opened at $69.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.88 and a 200 day moving average of $60.57. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.87 and a 1 year high of $70.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.60.
Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CRO Sells $267,400.00 in Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 1,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.40, for a total transaction of $267,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) CFO Sells $300,000.00 in Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Remy Cointreau SA is an operator of Wine & Spirits market. The company’s portfolio consists of Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, the Cointreau liqueur as well as the Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore and The Botanist spirits. Remy Cointreau SA is headquartered in Cognac, France. “
Raymond James Begins Coverage on TC Energy (NYSE:TRP)

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of TC Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet cut shares of TC Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TC Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.27.
B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Cuts Stock Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lessened its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,184 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,516 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in NetEase were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Barclays Boosts Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target to $87.00

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on THC. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.41.
SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 2,679.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,539 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $5,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
