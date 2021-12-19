Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Coverage Initiated at Mizuho

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on THC. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.41.

