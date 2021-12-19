Sanders: Manchin doesn't have the guts to take on special interests

Policy, politics and progressive commentary U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Monday he plans to force votes on voting rights, a sweeping social policy bill and a change to Senate rules early next year — even as members of his caucus have made clear in recent days Democrats lack the support to pass those proposals. In a letter to […] The post Schumer vows U.S. Senate action on voting rights and social policy, as Manchin rift deepens appeared first on Nevada Current.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 13 HOURS AGO