Sanders: Manchin doesn't have the guts to take on special interests

The surprise Sunday was not Sen. Joe Manchin’s announcement on "Fox News Sunday" that he won’t support President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better (BBB) bill, but the White House reaction to his declaration. It should not have been a shock. For months Manchin, D-W.Va., had expressed strong...
Policy, politics and progressive commentary
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Monday he plans to force votes on voting rights, a sweeping social policy bill and a change to Senate rules early next year — even as members of his caucus have made clear in recent days Democrats lack the support to pass those proposals. In a letter to […]
The post Schumer vows U.S. Senate action on voting rights and social policy, as Manchin rift deepens appeared first on Nevada Current.
If Sen. Joe Manchin bolts the Democratic Party, he'd be more likely to switch to independent — and caucus with the Democrats — than become a Republican, people close to him tell Axios. Driving the news: Manchin’s surprise body blow to President Biden’s Build Back Better agenda set...
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., offered harsh criticism for Sen. Joe Manchin Sunday after the Democrat from West Virginia indicated he would vote against President Biden’s roughly $2 trillion social spending packaged known as the Build Back Better Act. "If Mr. Manchin doesn’t want to support us, look we’ve been...
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin all but delivered a death blow to President Joe Biden's $2 trillion domestic initiative, throwing his party's agenda into jeopardy, infuriating the White House and leaving angry colleagues desperate to salvage what's left of a top priority. The West Virginia...
Sen. Joe Manchin III is willing to shoulder the White House’s, and the entire Democratic Party’s, ire to sink the Democrats’ social spending legislation. Unlike Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), who has expressed a desire to get something passed, this weekend Manchin (D-W.Va.) shut the door fairly hard on President Biden’s spending plan. Now it doesn’t have enough votes to get through the Senate.
There was an interesting news item last week that understandably didn’t attract much attention. A left-leaning group called RootsAction announced that it was labeling six House Democrats progressives in name only, or PINOs. These are the sorts of things that advocacy organizations do, often without anyone noticing. Here, though,...
Sen. Joe Manchin on Sunday blindsided Democrats by saying he will vote no on Biden's agenda. Sen. Chuck Schumer said he'll bring the bill to a vote in early 2022 to deliver what Democrats promised. "We will keep voting on it until we get something done," Schumer told his colleagues.
Sen. Joe Manchin, a conservative Democrat, said Sunday he won't support the Biden administration's "Build Back Better" plan. Manchin's decision will likely kill the $1.75 trillion social spending and climate policy bill as it is now. Democrats need Manchin's vote in the 50-50 Senate, plus a tie-breaker from Vice President...
Moments after Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced on Fox News that he won’t support President Joe Biden’s ambitious Build Back Better social spending package, effectively killing the bill, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) said they should still “absolutely” hold a Senate vote on the legislation and let Manchin defend his opposition.
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) reacts to Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) announcing he will vote no on President Joe Biden's Build Back Better plan. Sen. Joe Manchin says no to $2T bill: 'I can't vote for it'. Sen. Joe Manchin said Sunday he can't back a $2 trillion social safety net...
WASHINGTON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Senator Bernie Sanders said in a CNN interview on Sunday he thinks there should still be a vote on the Build Back Better bill, despite rejection of the $1.75 trillion domestic investment plan by fellow Democratic Senator Joe Manchin. Reporting by Doina Chiacu and David...
Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin said Sunday he cannot back his party’s signature $2 trillion social and environment bill, dealing a potentially fatal blow to President Joe Biden’s leading domestic initiative heading into an election year when Democrats’ narrow hold on Congress was already in peril.
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) fired back at the White House on Monday, a day after it released a statement in response to the senator coming out earlier that day in opposition to President Joe Biden’s proposed signature Build Back Better legislation that would drastically expand America’s welfare state and seek to combat climate change.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is pledging the Senate will 'consider the Build Back Better Act very early in the new year' after Sen. Joe Manchin quashed the current negotiations on the bill. MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell explains why Manchin's move does not mean the legislation is dead.Dec. 21, 2021.
Sen. Joe Manchin's move to torpedo the Build Back Better plan will likely weigh on US growth, Goldman Sachs said. The Wall Street Bank on Monday cut its US economic forecasts for the first, second and third quarters of 2022. Manchin told Fox News Sunday that he couldn't go along...
A media confidant of Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W. Va., wrote Monday that White House incivility toward Manchin contributed strongly to why he torpedoed President Biden's Build Back Better bill. Steve Clemons, The Hill's editor-at-large and a longtime Washington journalist and friend of Manchin, wrote that both sides had agreed to...
Comments / 0