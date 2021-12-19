ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

By ETF Daily News Team
etfdailynews.com
 6 days ago

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $83.43, but opened at $80.18. Live Oak Bancshares shares last traded at $80.63, with a volume of 3,544 shares traded. Specifically, General Counsel Gregory...

etfdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
etfdailynews.com

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 14,183 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 249,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,183 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $16,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $12.94 Million Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $12,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Cuts Stock Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lessened its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,184 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,516 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in NetEase were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lob#Financial Advisors#Truist Bank#Live Oak Bancshares#Sec#Zacks Investment Research#Truist Securities
etfdailynews.com

Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases 1,002 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

According to Zacks, “Fury Gold Mines Limited is an exploration and development company. It principally explores for gold. The company’s prime project includes Eau Claire project and Committee Bay gold project. Fury Gold Mines Limited is based in Toronto, Canada. “. Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating...
MARKETS
etfdailynews.com

Amalgamated Bank Sells 2,374 Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,374 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.07% of CoreSite Realty worth $4,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
MARKETS
etfdailynews.com

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CFO Sells $707,115.45 in Stock

Michael Dastoor also recently made the following trade(s):. On Thursday, December 16th, Michael Dastoor sold 10,565 shares of Jabil stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $701,832.95. On Thursday, November 4th, Michael Dastoor sold 10,565 shares of Jabil stock. The stock...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
etfdailynews.com

Zacks: Brokerages Expect Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $35.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) to report $35.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $35.30 million and the highest is $36.01 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties posted sales of $34.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
etfdailynews.com

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is a multi-national engineering group. The company’s business segment consists of Spirax Sarco for steam specialties and Watson-Marlow for niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is headquartered in Cheltenham, the United Kingdom. “. SPXSF has been the...
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CRO Sells $267,400.00 in Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 1,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.40, for a total transaction of $267,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners. Archaea Energy LLC, formerly known as Rice Acquisition Corp., is based in CARNEGIE, Pa. “
FINANCIAL REPORTS
etfdailynews.com

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,660 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $4,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) a $115.00 Price Target

ORCL has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Oracle from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.38.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Celyad SA is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops and commercializes cell based regenerative therapies to treat illnesses where cardiac tissue is lost due to chronic or acute injury. Celyad SA is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium. “. A number of other brokerages have also commented on...
MARKETS
etfdailynews.com

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Whiting Petroleum’s core operations are focused in North Dakota's Williston Basin, with an enviable acreage of top-tier assets and a multi-year drilling inventory. The company’s continually improving drilling efficiency has driven down cash costs and led to attractive cash flows. Last year, Whiting Petroleum came out of a pandemic-forced bankruptcy with a much stronger, viable capital structure than the previous highly leveraged balance sheet. However, as a counter to these strengths, the company’s high oil price sensitivity exposes it to the commodity’s volatility, while a legal battle over the Dakota Access Pipeline casts a pall over Whiting Petroleum. Moreover, its hedge position appears more unfavorable with rising oil prices. Therefore, the stock is expected to perform in line with the broader market.”
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Sells 323 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lessened its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,428 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,428 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $7,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Zacks Investment Research Lowers Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) to Hold

According to Zacks, “Doximity Inc. provides digital platform for medical professionals. The company’s network members include physicians across all specialties and practice areas. It provide its verified clinical membership with digital tools built for medicine, enabling them to collaborate with colleagues, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, manage their careers and conduct virtual patient visits. Doximity Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy