White House Says Joe Manchin 'Reversed' His Position on Build Back Better

By Xander Landen
 2 days ago
The Biden admin said Sunday it will press Manchin "to see if he will reverse his position yet again, to honor his prior commitments and be true to his...

The Brockster
2d ago

Another Biden administration lie. Manchin was never on board and good for him. He has guts where others don't.

14
Dan Schaaf
2d ago

No he didn't. He was never on board. One of the only democrats that has any sense whatsoever.

23
Fox News

Leader McConnell (R-KY) Reacts To Manchin’s Decision To Not Support Build Back Better, ‘Exactly What The Country Needed’

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) joined the Guy Benson Show to exclusively react to West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin’s decision to not support President Biden’s build-back better spending bill. McConnell also weighed in on former President Trump’s criticism of him and how he thinks the 2022 midterm elections are shaping up.
Manchin Fires Back at White House Staff After Psaki Torched Him for Killing Spending Bill: I Got to My ‘Wit’s End’ With Them

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) fired back at the White House on Monday, a day after it released a statement in response to the senator coming out earlier that day in opposition to President Joe Biden’s proposed signature Build Back Better legislation that would drastically expand America’s welfare state and seek to combat climate change.
Jen Psaki
Kamala Harris
Joe Biden
Joe Manchin
Fox News

Ocasio-Cortez wrongly suggests she represents more people in Congress than Joe Manchin

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., wrongly suggested she represented more people than Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., in an interview on Monday. In an appearance on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," Ocasio-Cortez seethed at Manchin, who announced Sunday he would vote against the massive Build Back Better social policy package and complained that the U.S. Senate was "notoriously" designed for smaller populations to have more power than larger ones.
CNN

Biden's relationship with Manchin hits a low point, even as they clear the air

(CNN) — After months of careful cultivation -- and even a nickname -- the most important relationship in Washington is narrowly weathering its stormiest moment to date. "The Two Joes" -- President Joe Biden and Sen. Joe Manchin -- spoke by phone on Sunday evening after their tenuous alliance blew apart earlier that morning, imperiling the President's domestic agenda and leaving the fate of his legislative ambitions uncertain.
Axios

Manchin's next move

If Sen. Joe Manchin bolts the Democratic Party, he'd be more likely to switch to independent — and caucus with the Democrats — than become a Republican, people close to him tell Axios. Driving the news: Manchin’s surprise body blow to President Biden’s Build Back Better agenda set...
Fox News

Psaki doesn't deny White House COVID-19 outbreak

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Monday did not deny that there is a COVID-19 outbreak at the White House, saying breakthrough cases are to be expected even though Biden's staff is "99%" vaccinated. During her daily press briefing, Psaki was asked whether there is currently a coronavirus outbreak...
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

