Robyn Benton out against SC-Upstate due to ankle injury

Kentucky Women’s Basketball will be without its third-leading scorer later today.

Robyn Benton, who averages 13.2 points and 3.4 rebounds per game for the No. 19 Wildcats, will not play on Sunday due to a minor ankle injury. Her timetable has been listed as day-to-day. Kentucky is set to host South Carolina-Upstate at 2 p.m. on the SEC Network+ inside of Memorial Coliseum.

While injuries are never ideal during the regular season, now would be the time for a minor one to hit. After Kentucky’s game today against an 8-2 SC-Upstate squad, the ‘Cats will not play again until Dec. 30 in the SEC opener against Auburn. If anything, Benton’s injury feels more precautionary than serious, but it’s something we’ll keep an eye on.

Benton has been incredible in her senior season. Originally a transfer from Auburn, the 5-foot-9 guard received an immediate eligibility waiver ahead of the 2020-21 season and has been a key piece for Kentucky ever since.

She’s played especially well through nine games in 2021-22, starting eight of them. Benton is averaging 13.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.9 steals per game while shooting 52.5 percent from the floor and an impressive 43.5 percent from beyond the arc (10-23). She’s also been UK’s most reliable free-throw shooter (76.5 percent) and a steady presence on the defensive end.

Kentucky will certainly need her back at full health once conference play comes around.