ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Robyn Benton out against SC-Upstate due to ankle injury

On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qVX0r_0dR6toRv00
Photo by Dr. Michael Huang | Kentucky Sports Radio

Kentucky Women’s Basketball will be without its third-leading scorer later today.

Robyn Benton, who averages 13.2 points and 3.4 rebounds per game for the No. 19 Wildcats, will not play on Sunday due to a minor ankle injury. Her timetable has been listed as day-to-day. Kentucky is set to host South Carolina-Upstate at 2 p.m. on the SEC Network+ inside of Memorial Coliseum.

While injuries are never ideal during the regular season, now would be the time for a minor one to hit. After Kentucky’s game today against an 8-2 SC-Upstate squad, the ‘Cats will not play again until Dec. 30 in the SEC opener against Auburn. If anything, Benton’s injury feels more precautionary than serious, but it’s something we’ll keep an eye on.

Benton has been incredible in her senior season. Originally a transfer from Auburn, the 5-foot-9 guard received an immediate eligibility waiver ahead of the 2020-21 season and has been a key piece for Kentucky ever since.

She’s played especially well through nine games in 2021-22, starting eight of them. Benton is averaging 13.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.9 steals per game while shooting 52.5 percent from the floor and an impressive 43.5 percent from beyond the arc (10-23). She’s also been UK’s most reliable free-throw shooter (76.5 percent) and a steady presence on the defensive end.

Kentucky will certainly need her back at full health once conference play comes around.

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Georgia QB has tested positive for COVID-19, per report

Georgia is set to face Michigan in the College Football Playoff on Dec. 31 at the Orange Bowl. But with 10 days to go before the matchup, the Dawgs appears to be dealing with COVID-19 issues within the program as the rapidly-spreading omicron variant has become the dominant strain nationally.
GEORGIA STATE
On3.com

Tennessee football lands talented quarterback transfer

Appalachian State transfer quarterback Navy Shuler has committed to play for Tennessee, he tweeted Sunday. The redshirt freshman has spent the past two seasons in a backup role with the Mountaineers. “I want to thank my lord and savior Jesus Christ for allowing me to play the game I love...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Spun

SEC Football Standout Reportedly Arrested Saturday Night

One of Arkansas’ best players was reportedly arrested during the overnight hours of Sunday morning. Per Matt Zenitz of On3, Razorbacks defensive end Tre Williams was arrested with a DWI. Williams was a transfer from Missouri this season and was one of the Hogs’ best players in the trenches....
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
South Carolina State
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Bronny James News

Where will Bronny James play his college basketball?. The son of the legendary NBA star is one of the top recruits in the country for the 2023 class. Bronny James, a junior at Sierra Canyon in California, has scholarship offers from most of the big-time programs around the country. According...
BASKETBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ankle Injury#Sc Upstate#Sec#Auburn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Denver Broncos to make a move at quarterback for Sunday's game

The Denver Broncos are running short on options as the quarterback position following the injury to starting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater this past Sunday. And with his status up in the air after suffering a concussion against the Cincinnati Bengals, Denver plans on starting former starting quarterback Drew Lock against the Las Vegas Raiders, according to veteran NFL reporter Chris Mortensen.
NFL
On3.com

Michigan basketball game vs. Purdue- Fort Wayne cancelled

The Tuesday night Michigan basketball game scheduled with Purdue – Fort Wayne has been cancelled, per multiple sources. The issue stems from the Fort Wayne side, per sources, not U-M. That was confirmed in a release by the school. “The Wolverines men’s basketball game against the Mastodons scheduled for...
MICHIGAN STATE
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
25K+
Followers
19K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy