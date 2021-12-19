ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

By ETF Daily News Team
 6 days ago

According to Zacks, “Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a utility company engaged in natural gas distribution and transmission, propane distribution and marketing, advanced information services and other related businesses.Chesapeake’s three natural gas distribution divisions serve residential, commercial and industrial customers in southern Delaware, Maryland’s Eastern Shore and Florida. The Company’s natural gas...

Zacks: Brokerages Expect Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $35.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) to report $35.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $35.30 million and the highest is $36.01 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties posted sales of $34.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.
Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) a $115.00 Price Target

ORCL has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Oracle from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.38.
Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Whiting Petroleum’s core operations are focused in North Dakota's Williston Basin, with an enviable acreage of top-tier assets and a multi-year drilling inventory. The company’s continually improving drilling efficiency has driven down cash costs and led to attractive cash flows. Last year, Whiting Petroleum came out of a pandemic-forced bankruptcy with a much stronger, viable capital structure than the previous highly leveraged balance sheet. However, as a counter to these strengths, the company’s high oil price sensitivity exposes it to the commodity’s volatility, while a legal battle over the Dakota Access Pipeline casts a pall over Whiting Petroleum. Moreover, its hedge position appears more unfavorable with rising oil prices. Therefore, the stock is expected to perform in line with the broader market.”
North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “North American Construction Group Ltd. provides heavy construction and mining services primarily in Canada. It offers services to large oil, natural gas and resource companies. American Construction Group Ltd, formerly known as North American Energy Partners Inc., is based in Alberta, United States. “. Other research...
Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CRO Sells $267,400.00 in Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 1,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.40, for a total transaction of $267,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is a multi-national engineering group. The company’s business segment consists of Spirax Sarco for steam specialties and Watson-Marlow for niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is headquartered in Cheltenham, the United Kingdom. “. SPXSF has been the...
Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Celyad SA is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops and commercializes cell based regenerative therapies to treat illnesses where cardiac tissue is lost due to chronic or acute injury. Celyad SA is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium. “. A number of other brokerages have also commented on...
RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. is an Israel based company involved in the military and commercial aerospace industries. The Company specializes in Avionics systems Digital Video Recorders, Ground Debriefing Stations, Stores Management Systems, Flight Data Recorders, Inertial Navigation Systems, Trainers Upgrades, Avionics systems for the UAV market, and Electro optic cameras for airplanes and armored vehicles. “
Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

According to Zacks, “Fury Gold Mines Limited is an exploration and development company. It principally explores for gold. The company’s prime project includes Eau Claire project and Committee Bay gold project. Fury Gold Mines Limited is based in Toronto, Canada. “. Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating...
Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

According to Zacks, “The Straumann Group is a global leader in implant and restorative dentistry and oral tissue regeneration. In collaboration with leading clinics, research institutes and universities, Straumann researches, develops and manufactures dental implants, instruments, prosthetics and tissue regeneration products for use in tooth replacement and restoration solutions or to prevent tooth loss. Straumann currently employs approximately on thousand seven hundred ninety people worldwide and its products and services are available in more than sixty countries through its broad network of distribution subsidiaries and partners. “
Amalgamated Bank Sells 2,374 Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,374 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.07% of CoreSite Realty worth $4,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases 1,002 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CFO Sells $707,115.45 in Stock

Michael Dastoor also recently made the following trade(s):. On Thursday, December 16th, Michael Dastoor sold 10,565 shares of Jabil stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $701,832.95. On Thursday, November 4th, Michael Dastoor sold 10,565 shares of Jabil stock. The stock...
Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) CFO Sells $300,000.00 in Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Colin A. Toney Sells 2,807 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Stock

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) EVP Colin A. Toney sold 2,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $232,812.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 14,183 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 249,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,183 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $16,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $12.94 Million Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $12,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Raymond James Begins Coverage on TC Energy (NYSE:TRP)

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of TC Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet cut shares of TC Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TC Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.27.
Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.77.
