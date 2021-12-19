Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

ORCL has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Oracle from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.38.

STOCKS ・ 11 HOURS AGO