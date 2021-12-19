ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

A Look Into Potential Left-Defenceman Targets for the Oilers

By NHL_Sid
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Edmonton Oilers are coming off of a win against the Seattle Kraken, a game in which they had one of their strongest 5v5 performances of the season. In spite of this, they still rank 24th in the league in 5v5 goal share, alongside a 2-6 record in their last 8...

oilersnation.com

Off the Top of My Head

There was much to like about the Edmonton Oilers’ 5-2 win over Columbus Thursday to end a six-game losing streak. Aside from getting some depth scoring from Derek Ryan, Brendan Perlini, and Warren Foegele, stopper Stuart Skinner provided some stellar goaltending. Then there was Jesse Puljujarvi. He was at the top of my list going into last night’s game against the Kraken in Seattle.
NHL
oilersnation.com

Three Edmonton Oilers games postponed as NHL halts cross-border travel

The Oilers will be home for Christmas. The NHL announced Sunday afternoon that a total of 12 games would be postponed through the holiday break due to growing concerns about cross-border travel. “Due to the concern about cross-border travel, and given the fluid nature of federal travel restrictions, effective on...
NHL
oilersnation.com

Random Thoughts: Depth Scoring, COVID problems, Mike Smith’s return, and more

We’re quickly approaching the Christmas break, the NHL pressed pause because of COVID, and I thought it would be the perfect time for another dose of Random Thoughts to offer up some fresh takes on what’s been happening. COVID ISN’T GOING AWAY. Unless you’ve been living under...
NHL
oilersnation.com

Ten Tuesday Questions

The Edmonton Oilers are 18-11 with 36 points through 29 games. That prorates to a 101-point season. They’ve dominated for games, and been dominated for stretches. I still see them as an obvious playoff team, but there are some questions to discuss as they won’t resume skating until December 27th.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Oilers, Coyotes, Hurricanes, Flames, Blackhawks

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Jesse Puljujarvi of the Edmonton Oilers tested for COVID while the team was on the road in Seattle. Does that mean he’s stuck there over the holidays? Meanwhile, one scribe asks why the Arizona Coyotes wouldn’t want to build around Jakob Chychrun? Is there something going on no one knows about? The Carolina Hurricanes are looking to add before the deadline and might the Calgary Flames be prepared to make a big splash before March 21st?
NHL
NESN

Ex-Bruin Brett Connolly Suspended Four Games After Scary Hit On Tanner Kero

Chicago Blackhawks forward Brett Connolly on Sunday was suspended by the NHL for a brutal hit on Dallas Stars forward Tanner Kero. Connolly, who spent parts of two seasons with the Boston Bruins (2014-2016) will miss four games for the incident, which occurred early in the first period of Saturday’s game. Kero was taken off the ice on a stretcher following the hit, for which Connolly was tabbed with a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct.
NHL
WGR550

Tuch to play his first game as a Sabre on Monday

Tage Thompson didn’t participate in practice. Granato said, “We didn’t know if he’d be in or out. We want to take a further look at him to make sure we’re not putting him in a spot that could make things worse.” Thompson isn’t ruled out for Monday.
NHL
markerzone.com

PAVELSKI BECOMES EXTREMELY EMOTIONAL WHEN ASKED ABOUT TANNER KERO HIT

After Tanner Kero was laid out by Chicago Blackhawks Brett Connolly, lots of emotions were felt by Stars players, especially Joe Pavelski. The 37-year-old knows all too well how it feels to be injured and knocked unconscious by a cheap hit. On April 23, 2019 in Game 7 of the San Jose Sharks versus the Vegas Golden Knights, Pavelski faced a very similar situation. He took a cross-check from Cody Eakin before being hit again by Paul Stastny which resulted in him landing head first on the ice. Pavelski laid still on the ice bleeding from the injury he sustained and teammates started surrounding their then captain.
NHL
AFP

Latest shutdown casts doubt on NHL's Beijing Olympic participation

The National Hockey League on Sunday suspended all games involving cross border travel between Canada and the United States, putting in doubt the players ability to participate in the 2022 Beijing Olympics. The league was scheduled to take a three-week break in February so the NHL could take part in the Winter Games for the first time since 2014 in Sochi, but with close to 40 games postponed due to Covid-19 outbreaks, the league might now have to use that time to get the regular season schedule back on track. The league said on Sunday it is expected to make a decision on the Olympics in the coming days. "Given the disruption to the NHLâs regular-season schedule caused by recent COVID-related events  and the continued uncertainty caused by the ongoing COVID pandemic, the NHL and NHLPA are actively discussing the matter of NHL Player participation in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, and expect to be in a position to announce a final determination in the coming days," a spokesman for the league said Sunday.
NHL
oilersnation.com

GDB 29.0 Wrap Up: Oilers start slow but come roaring back with impressive 5-3 win over Seattle

The Oilers + Condors get the job done! Final Score: 5-3 Oilers. Based on the way the week went with a number of games being postponed and countless players hitting the COVID protocol list, was anyone else feeling March 2020 vibes as much as I was? Not that I was expecting another full lockdown and trying to learn how to make homemade sourdough bread, but more so that it almost feels like we’re on the verge of losing sports for a minute. I mean, how could you not at least think about it when you see things like the Leafs and Canucks halving their attendance capacity, Montreal playing in front of an empty rink, and the Flames being shut down until after Christmas? Obviously, I’m hoping to be wrong and that the NHL will figure out a plan to keep things moving, but it’s weird to see the mix of some teams playing while others are shut down, ya know? Not only that but when I looked at the Oilers lineup ahead of the game and saw the handful of AHL guys that were playing, it seemed more like a pre-season roster before all the cuts were in over what we’d see in mid-December. That’s not at all a slight against Cooper Marody, Seth Griffith, et al but rather a very real reminder of how weird things are right now.
NHL
oilersnation.com

Women of Oilersnation: Misty Truss

This week’s Women of Oilersnation feature guest and I became fast friends when she told me about her love for Ryan Smyth. Misty Truss is one of the biggest Oilers fans you’ll meet and an all-around rad human. Let’s meet her!. If you missed the last Women...
