On Dec. 8, IVE Jang Wonyoung appeared as a guest on MBC's "Radio Star," where she discussed numerous topics that are all making headlines. One of these is the fact that she is too concerned about her long legs that she sometimes modify her photos just to make them look shorter.

CELEBRITIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO