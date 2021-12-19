ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

SUITE Holidays!

TravelPulse
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSometimes, you need to give yourself a little space for the holidays. At Trump...

www.travelpulse.com

Comments / 0

Related
royalcaribbeanblog.com

Royal Caribbean puts drink packages, wifi, and shore excursions on sale

Royal Caribbean has a new sale on pre-cruise purchases, including drink packages, shore excursions, wifi and more. The Countdown to the Holidays sale runs between December 10 - 16 2021 and is valid on sailings from December 14, 2021 to December 31, 2022. It includes all ships, except Spectrum of the Seas and charter sailings.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Nightmare AirBnB that allegedly promised NYC skyline view is actually a room at the back of a restaurant

One Tiktoker has uploaded videos of her recent bizarre Airbnb stay, which includes staying in a room with views onto a restaurant's dining floor.With the viral video, uploaded on Monday, Desiree Baker (@desireerosebaker) writes: “How is this legal you literally cannot make this up, I can open the window and touch their table,” she said as she filmed footage of her room being right against a dining table with two patrons enjoying dinner. Ms Baker shows the photos of the room she allegedly booked on the hosting platform, which includes a simple white-painted room with a wooden headboard above the...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suite Holidays
papercitymag.com

Omni Dallas Hotel Creates Holiday Magic With An Over-The-Top Stay in Santa’s Suite

Santa's Suite creates holiday memories and magic. (courtesy Omni Dallas Hotel) This article is promoted/partner content and not produced by the editorial staff. Omni Dallas Hotel is making spirits bright this holiday season by offering an over-the-top stay in Santa’s Suite. Transformed just for the occasion, the property’s decadent, two-bedroom Presidential Suites will bring the magic of Christmas to life during your stay.
DALLAS, TX
TrendHunter.com

Festive Soda Brand Suites

Coca-Cola teamed up with IHG Hotels & Resorts to capture the spirit of the season with the Santa's Suite Retreat, especially at a time when people are craving travel and toegtherness. As of mid-December, travelers will be able to stay at a Santa-inspired suite within the InterContinental New York Barclay or InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta that takes cues from the North Pole.
LIFESTYLE
TrendHunter.com

Overly Festive Hotel Suites

Any Christmas music enthusiast may be drawn to this unusual marketing initiative from Hotels.com -- the Not-So-Silent-Night Suite. The uber festive and over-the-top holiday hotel suite has a unique element to it -- it will be playing festive Christmas music all night long. The Hotels.com Not-So-Silent-Night Suite features excessive Christmas...
LIFESTYLE
TravelPulse

Book Playa’s Winter Wonderland Sale for Savings on the Newest Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts is offering great ways to save on some of its newest resorts with the Winter Wonderland Sale, going on now through January 19, 2022 with some of the lowest rates of the season. The Wyndham Alltra Cancun is offering savings on bonus amenities, like an extra...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
nevadabusiness.com

Tuscany Suites Offers Special Holiday Cocktails at the Piazza Lounge and Heaven Hill Whiskey Dinner at Tuscany Gardens, Dec. 17

Tuscany Suites & Casino, a favorite with both locals and visitors, features fine and casual dining, craft beers, and Vegas’ largest martini. On December 17, Tuscany Gardens is hosting an exclusive, “Heaven Hill Whiskey Dinner” at 7:30pm. Guests may purchase tickets for $150 on EventBrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/heaven-hills-whiskey-dinner-tickets-207580377497?aff=ebdssbdestsearch.
RESTAURANTS
Us Weekly

This Chic Suit Is Such a Gorgeous, Modern Take on Holiday Dressing

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Most holiday dressing options involve the same sorts of pieces. Velvet dresses, sparkly tops, punny sweatshirts and festive sweaters…but what if none of those are really calling to you? Just because some pieces are known as holiday fashion heroes doesn’t mean that other pieces can’t save the day as well!
APPAREL
TravelPulse

You deserve a REAL vacation: Best. Sale. Ever.

Limited time only! Book now to enjoy this incredible offer. Ready for a REAL vacation? One where you can order food and drinks to wherever you are. Where doors unlock as you approach, so there’s no need for room keys. Because when you're on a real vacation together, where you don’t have to think about anything, you can finally enjoy everything. And during our Best. Sale. Ever. you can enjoy it even more with drinks, Wi-Fi, crew appreciation, a stateroom location upgrade and specialty dining ALL included.
LIFESTYLE
Robb Report

This New 600-Foot Luxury Cruise Liner Offers 50 Suites With Private Balconies

Despite the influx of lavish new cruise ships on the horizon, Aman has decided there is still room for one more. The luxury hotel group has joined forces with Cruise Saudi to develop an exclusive 600-foot liner that is slated to hit the seas in 2025. Codenamed Sama, which means “tranquillity” in Sanskrit, the exclusive floating hotel will allow up to 100 passengers to cruise the globe in the five-star comfort. Penned in partnership with Sinot Yacht Architecture and Design, the vessel artfully incorporates Aman’s eastern heritage with a minimalist aesthetic for a timeless yet contemporary feel. There will also be a...
LIFESTYLE
TravelPulse

Paradise Honeymoon Beachfront Walkout Club Level Room

Paradise Honeymoon Beachfront Walkout Club Level Room. The Paradise Honeymoon Beachfront Walkout Club Level Room qualifies for:. Located directly on the beach on the first floor of the Paradise building, these luxuriously appointed, contemporary-styled rooms feature a walk-in shower, mahogany furnishings, in-room bars, a four-poster, king-size bed and smart flat screen TVs. A walkout patio features stunning ocean views and a chic dining area with lounge chairs. Guests can enjoy Club Level concierge service and exclusive entry to Club Sandals.
LIFESTYLE
TravelPulse

Cancun, Riviera Maya Anticipating 1.5 Million Tourists for Holiday Season

As many as 1.5 million tourists are expected to visit Cancun and Riviera Maya in the Mexican Caribbean this holiday season, according to the latest projections from local officials. The number, which mirrors pre-pandemic figures, is due in large part to greater air connectivity, with Cancun International Airport setting single-day...
LIFESTYLE
TravelPulse

Beaches Turks & Caicos To Host '98 Degrees' Reunion Concert

The all-inclusive Beaches Turks & Caicos will be hosting international pop band, 98 Degrees, for a reunion concert on January 24, 2022. In celebration of the event, Beaches Resorts is giving away a free four-day, three-night vacation at the resort with a new sweepstakes beginning December 24 and ending December 31, 2021.
TRAVEL
CBS Miami

Holiday Homes: The McGonigle Family

PLANTATION (CBSMiami) — The third night of the annual CBS4 holiday homes tour takes place in Plantation at the McGonigle home. This holiday home is located at 6221 Banyan Terrace in Plantation. Jim & Jackie McGonigle, and their grown daughter Jennifer Collins, have been decorating for more than a quarter century. Their display is a longtime favorite of children in Broward county. One of the subjects Jennifer teaches at South Plantation High is American Sign Language. Some of her students will be on hand to sing Christmas songs and to sign a message for the holidays. The American Sign Language Club at South Plantation High is called The Sign of the Knights, and they are really good! Directions: Turnpike to Sunrise Blvd. exit, go west to NW 65 Ave and turn left, then left again at Plantation Rd (NW 8 St.), then turn right on Holly Lane (NW 63 Ave), then left at Banyan Terr. (NW 4th St).
PLANTATION, FL
TravelPulse

A Travel Advisor's Guide To Becoming a La Colección Expert

The La Coleccion Expert program is just one of many award-winning courses available through Travel Agent Academy designed to educate and equip travel advisors with the knowledge, skills and tools they need to expand their expertise and ultimately boost their sales and grow their business. Enrolling is free and easy but read on to learn more about how it works and what awaits.
TRAVEL
TravelPulse

TSA Provides Helpful Tips for Traveling With Holiday Gifts, Food

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has provided tips and tricks to make transporting food and gifts through airport security checkpoints easier during the winter holiday travel period. TSA officials said most solid food items are permitted to go through a checkpoint with no issues, but if the food can be...
LIFESTYLE
TravelPulse

Sandals Extends ‘Vacation Assurance Program’ Through 2022

Sandals Resorts and sister brand Beaches Resorts have extended the ‘Sandals Vacation Assurance’ program to include all bookings made through March. 31, 2022 for travel through December 31, 2022. The vacation protection program offers guests peace of mind if their trip plans are derailed by COVID-related travel disruptions.
TRAVEL
TravelPulse

Shopping Opportunities in Puerto Vallarta

In addition to soaking up the sun and exploring the surrounding scenery, another thing travelers like to do during a visit to Puerto Vallarta is shop. The destination has trendy shopping centers to check out, some of which include Plaza Caracol, Galerías Vallarta and Plaza Península. However, a...
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy