Strictly Come Dancing fans are making the same comment ahead of this weekend's semi-finals after learning the routines that each couple will be performing. The official Instagram account for the BBC ballroom show shared the songs and dances for this week, and it seems followers are looking forward to seeing AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington's rumba in particular, which they will be performing to the song Show Me Heaven by Maria McKee.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 14 DAYS AGO