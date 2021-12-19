Why Ecovative is now focusing on vegan leather — again

As 2022 gets closer, the strategy for Reebok’s revival is slowly coming into focus. Authentic Brands Group (ABG), the retail and marketing powerhouse that acquired Reebok from Adidas earlier this year, has announced a partnership with JD Group to distribute Reebok across thousands of stores in North America and Europe. Under the non-exclusive agreement, Reebok apparel and footwear will be available in more than 2,850 stores owned by JD, including JD, Finish Line, DTLR, Shoe Palace, Size?, Sprinter and SportZone as well as their associated e-commerce platforms. The new partnership is the latest detail to emerge regarding strategies for Reebok under ABG,...

