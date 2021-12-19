ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Ecovative is now focusing on vegan leather — again

By Justin Dawes
Albany Business Review
Albany Business Review
 2 days ago
Before Ecovative Design was focused on developing food-grade mycelium, leading to spinoff Atlast and its vegan bacon, the company...

Albany Business Review

Ecovative working with Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger owner to develop vegan leather goods

First, Ecovative entered the packaging market. Then, it went for the food market. Now, it’s ready to enter another: leather goods. Ecovative said Wednesday that it’s working to bring its vegan leather material to market in collaboration with fashion companies Bestseller – which owns brands including Only, Jack & Jones and Vero Moda – and PVH Corp. (NYSE: PVH), which owns brands including Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger.
