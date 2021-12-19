ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana bank settles housing loan discrimination lawsuit

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana-based bank has agreed to direct more housing loans to majority-Black neighborhoods in settling a federal discrimination lawsuit filed by a fair housing organization.

Evansville-based Old National Bank faced allegations in the Fair Housing Center of Central Indiana’s October lawsuit that the bank engaged in housing discrimination against Blacks in Indianapolis in violation of the Fair Housing Act.

The settlement agreement calls for Old National to originate more than $27 million in loans to qualified Black applicants and contribute more than $3 million to create programs to help Black home seekers secure mortgages and to invest in majority-Black neighborhoods, the Indianapolis Business Journal reported.

Fair Housing Center executive director Any Nelson said the agreement will provide more mortgage opportunities, bank branches, neighborhood stabilization grants and fair lending education.

Old National denied any wrongdoing in the settlement agreement and said it will work toward strengthening underserved and low-income neighborhoods.

Under the terms of the settlement, Old National will invest a minimum of $1.1 million into a loan subsidy program which will provide borrowers with up to $10,000 to help cover down payments, mortgage insurance premiums and closing costs.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Feds approve Arkansas’ plan to overhaul Medicaid expansion

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Tuesday that the federal government has approved the state’s proposal to overhaul its Medicaid expansion. “This will allow 300,000 low-income Arkansans to continue to receive health care under our qualified insurance plans that have been very successful in Arkansas in expanding health care,” Hutchinson said.
HEALTH
The Associated Press

Pay raises for Wisconsin state employees approved

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin lawmakers on Tuesday approved 2% pay raises for all state employees except the Milwaukee County district attorney. The bipartisan Joint Committee of Employment Relations voted unanimously to approve the pay plan. But whoever is Milwaukee County district attorney after the 2024 election will not get the pay raise that all other district attorneys will receive.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Business
State
Indiana State
Indianapolis, IN
Business
The Associated Press

Lincoln to end months-long mask mandate

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The last Nebraska community still requiring masks is dropping its mandate. Lincoln Lancaster County Health Director Pat Lopez said in a news conference Tuesday that a health order requiring indoor masking will expire at the end of the day Thursday. The county reinstated the mask...
LINCOLN, NE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

689K+
Followers
364K+
Post
313M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy