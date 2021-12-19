SC Town of Summerville celebrates 174th birthday

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Town of Summerville is 174 years old.

Known as “The Flower Town in the Pines,” the town celebrated its birthday on Friday at the Old Town Hall, news outlets reported.

The town was established in 1847 to help protect its trees from being cut down as railroads connected more communities across the United States, but required more land for tracks.

“We’ve come a long way since then and we can’t wait to see what the future holds. Thank you to our wonderful community for making the last 174 years so great!” the town’s Facebook page posted.

The Summerville Preservation Society held an open house to celebrate the town’s special day.

“We enjoy living here because it’s such a wonderful place,” Summerville Preservation Society member Heyward Hutson said.

Hutson said the town, just a short drive from Charleston, South Carolina, was primarily a tourist destination before World War II.

“Then after WWII,” he said, “we saw some industry come in. All of these people that came in from elsewhere brought their talents.”

Hutson has seen Summerville grow over the years and he understands the challenges that come with growth. Still, he said he remains hopeful.

“I’m optimistic about the future, but people have to really get out and be proactive and stay interested in having a viable community,” he said.