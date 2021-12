ST. CLAIRSVILLE — Belmont College announced its Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester. In order to be eligible for the Dean’s List at Belmont College, students must complete 12 credit hours of coursework in term, achieve a term grade point average of 3.75 or greater, and maintain a cumulative GPA of 2.00 or greater. No student with a letter grade of “D” or “F” as part of the end of the term is considered for the Dean’s List.

BELMONT, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO