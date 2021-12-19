ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Sanders: Manchin doesn't have the guts to take on special interests

Watauga Democrat
 2 days ago

Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont reacts to news that Sen. Joe Manchin will not...

www.wataugademocrat.com

Comments / 0

Related
wchstv.com

West Virginians react to Manchin's opposition to Build Back Better

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is at the center of political attention after voicing his opposition to the Biden administration's Build Back Better plan. The Build Back Better Act has many provisions, including free preschool for 3- and 4-year-olds, up to a $3,600 per family...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
Fox News

Leader McConnell (R-KY) Reacts To Manchin’s Decision To Not Support Build Back Better, ‘Exactly What The Country Needed’

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) joined the Guy Benson Show to exclusively react to West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin’s decision to not support President Biden’s build-back better spending bill. McConnell also weighed in on former President Trump’s criticism of him and how he thinks the 2022 midterm elections are shaping up.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Ted Cruz warns Dem nastiness towards Manchin could backfire: 'We would welcome him' into the Republican Party

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, hailed his Democratic colleague Joe Manchin, W. Va., following his shocking declaration he could not support Build Back Better. "I think Joe's decision was the right decision. I think it's a really big deal," Cruz told Fox News on Monday at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest in Phoenix. "The Build Back Broke Bill was a disaster. It was a train wreck. It was Bernie Sanders' socialist budget. It was trillions in new spending, trillions in new debt, trillions in new taxes, it would have driven inflation through the roof. We've already got inflation exploding across the country. And it was reckless and irresponsible. And you know what, the people of West Virginia don't want it. Manchin did the right thing. He actually represented the men and women of his state."
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Bernie Sanders
mediaite.com

Manchin Fires Back at White House Staff After Psaki Torched Him for Killing Spending Bill: I Got to My ‘Wit’s End’ With Them

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) fired back at the White House on Monday, a day after it released a statement in response to the senator coming out earlier that day in opposition to President Joe Biden’s proposed signature Build Back Better legislation that would drastically expand America’s welfare state and seek to combat climate change.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Ocasio-Cortez wrongly suggests she represents more people in Congress than Joe Manchin

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., wrongly suggested she represented more people than Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., in an interview on Monday. In an appearance on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," Ocasio-Cortez seethed at Manchin, who announced Sunday he would vote against the massive Build Back Better social policy package and complained that the U.S. Senate was "notoriously" designed for smaller populations to have more power than larger ones.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guts
Axios

Manchin's next move

If Sen. Joe Manchin bolts the Democratic Party, he'd be more likely to switch to independent — and caucus with the Democrats — than become a Republican, people close to him tell Axios. Driving the news: Manchin’s surprise body blow to President Biden’s Build Back Better agenda set...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
electrek.co

The coal miners’ union just asked Joe Manchin to back Biden’s big bill – here’s why

The United Mine Workers of America (UMWA), the largest coal mining union in the US, issued a statement yesterday that said they were “disappointed” in Senator Joe Manchin’s (D-WV) announcement on Sunday that he would not vote in favor of the Build Back Better (BBB) legislation. UMWA International president Cecil E. Roberts urged Manchin to “pass something that will help keep coal miners working, and have a meaningful impact on our members, their families, and their communities.”
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy