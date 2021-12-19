Blue Jackets' Jake Christiansen: Reassigned to AHL affiliate

Chicago Blackhawks forward Brett Connolly on Sunday was suspended by the NHL for a brutal hit on Dallas Stars forward Tanner Kero. Connolly, who spent parts of two seasons with the Boston Bruins (2014-2016) will miss four games for the incident, which occurred early in the first period of Saturday’s game. Kero was taken off the ice on a stretcher following the hit, for which Connolly was tabbed with a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct.
The Detroit Red Wings and the Toronto Maple Leafs were added to the list of teams told to shut down operations, joining the Colorado Avalanche, Florida Panthers, Calgary Flames, Nashville Predators and Boston Bruins.
Tage Thompson didn’t participate in practice. Granato said, “We didn’t know if he’d be in or out. We want to take a further look at him to make sure we’re not putting him in a spot that could make things worse.” Thompson isn’t ruled out for Monday.
As the spread of COVID across the NHL rolls on, with over 100 players currently in the league’s protocol, the latest additions come from the Columbus Blue Jackets’ locker room. The team has announced that forwards Boone Jenner and Jack Roslovic and defenseman Gabriel Carlsson have entered the NHL COVID Protocol.
Renouf was reassigned to AHL Grand Rapids on Sunday. Renouf will head to the minors for now, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him back with the big club prior to Thursday's matchup with Minnesota. The 27-year-old defender has gone scoreless through four top-level appearances this season.
We thought we could enjoy one last game before the prolonged holiday break. Woof. The game between the Philadelphia Flyers and Washington Capitals slotted for Tuesday night has been postponed due to a surge of Caps players entering the NHL’s COVID protocol list the morning of. We should be...
Robinson entered the NHL's COVID-19 protocols Monday. Robinson, along with Andrew Peeke and Joonas Korpisalo, were placed in the league's protocols bringing the team total to six and leading to the cancelation of the Jackets' next two contests. The 26-year-old Robinson has been rolling lately with three goals and three helpers in his last seven contests and will look to maintain his peak form whenever cleared to return.
According to multiple reports, the Buffalo Sabres will not play Monday night against the Columbus Blue Jackets at KeyBank Center. The Blue Jackets are currently dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak in their locker room. Read more here:
