Blue Jackets' Jake Christiansen: Reassigned to AHL affiliate

Robinson entered the NHL's COVID-19 protocols Monday. Robinson, along with Andrew Peeke and Joonas Korpisalo, were placed in the league's protocols bringing the team total to six and leading to the cancelation of the Jackets' next two contests. The 26-year-old Robinson has been rolling lately with three goals and three helpers in his last seven contests and will look to maintain his peak form whenever cleared to return.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO