ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Intelligent Waves Names Tim Patterson as Chief Growth Officer

By Staff Writer
washingtonexec.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIntelligent Waves LLC has chosen Tim Patterson as new chief growth officer. With experience in strategic planning and execution in the federal market, Patterson will oversee all aspects of Intelligent Waves’...

washingtonexec.com

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Ermanno Piraes Named Chief Brand Officer at Delvaux

Click here to read the full article. BACK AT HIS DESK: Belgian leather goods-maker Delvaux has announced the return of former international communications director Ermanno Piraes as chief brand officer, effective immediately. Having exited in 2020, amidst turbulent times that saw a number of high profile departures, including artistic director Christina Zeller, he is the second seasoned executive to return since Delvaux was acquired by Compagnie Financière Richemont over the summer.More from WWDDelvaux Celebrates Miniatures Launch in Hong KongYoox Net-a-porter ValuationTop 10 Men's and Women's Shows of 2021 In September, Jean-Marc Loubier, who led led the rejuvenation and global expansion of Delvaux in the 2010s, returned for a second stint as CEO. Piraes will head the Brussels-based communications department. His duties will span all press, public relations, events and digital communications. He will also be working in close collaboration with the creative, products, merchandising departments, as well as the leather goods firm’s commercial territories, including e-commerce. FOR MORE, SEE ALSO: Jean-Marc Loubier Returns as Delvaux’s CEO Richemont Grows Leather Goods With Delvaux Purchase Delvaux Artistic Director Christina Zeller Exits Brand  
BUSINESS
The Verge

EV startup Canoo loses chief technology officer and two co-founders

EV startup Canoo is losing three top executives, including its chief technology officer Peter Savagian, as part of an apparent shakeup of its leadership team. Savagian, the former chief engineer of General Motors EV1 electric car, will leave Canoo by the end of the year, according to the last line of a press release published Monday.
BUSINESS
foodmanufacturing.com

General Mills Names New Chief Brand and Disruptive Growth Officer

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota - General Mills (NYSE: GIS) today announced Doug Martin as chief brand and disruptive growth officer, effective Jan. 3, 2022. In addition to his current role as chief disruptive growth officer, Martin has overseen brand experience since July 2021. Martin will continue to report to Dana McNabb, chief strategy and growth officer, and oversee the company’s global brand building capability, as well as its emergent business innovation.
BUSINESS
washingtonexec.com

Alka Bhave Elevated to Riverside Research COO

Riverside Research announced the promotion of Alka Bhave to chief operations officer to oversee the company’s corporate operations and drive transformation in services and capabilities. Bhave joined Riverside Research earlier this year as vice president and chief of staff. In her new role, she’ll also provide executive leadership to...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Growth#Iw#Intelligent Waves#Caci#Cybersecurity Executive
washingtonexec.com

2021 Pinnacle Award Winner: Intelligence Industry Executive Tiffanny Gates, Accenture Federal Services

Tiffanny Gates, senior managing director and National Security portfolio lead at Accenture Federal Services, has won WashingtonExec’s 2021 Pinnacle Award for Intelligence Industry Executive of the Year. WashingtonExec on Dec. 8 virtually unveiled the winners of the Pinnacle Awards, an annual program that embodies the WashingtonExec spirit of highlighting...
ECONOMY
Illinois Business Journal

First Mid Bancshares names chief risk officer

First Mid Bancshares, Inc., the holding company of First Mid Bank & Trust, is pleased to name Jordan Read as their new chief risk officer, effective Jan. 1, 2022. He will be directly responsible for coordinating the company’s risk management processes designed to identify, measure, monitor, and manage the critical risks present within the business environment that First Mid operates.
BUSINESS
washingtonexec.com

Top 25 DOD Execs to Watch in 2021: Anduril Industries’ Scott Goldstein

Scott Goldstein started with Anduril in March and immediately stood up the Advanced Missions organization. The team focuses on next-generation capabilities across the company, including its Lattice software platform, artificial intelligence, mission autonomy, tactical air systems, unmanned aerial systems, counterdrone technology, base defense and border security. “As head of Advanced...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
washingtonexec.com

Adam Lurie Joins Torch.AI as Chief Strategy Officer

Torch.AI, a provider of artificial intelligence-powered ultra-high speed data processing, has hired veteran national security technologist Adam Lurie as chief strategy office. “I am building a dream team, and Adam is joining a truly special group of people,” said Torch.AI Chairman and CEO Brian Weaver. In his role, Lurie...
BUSINESS
TravelDailyNews.com

Sabre announces leadership changes to accelerate execution of its Strategy

SOUTHLAKE, TEXAS – Sabre Corporation announced that it has appointed industry veteran Kurt Ekert President of Sabre, separating the roles of president and chief executive officer as part of the company’s ongoing efforts to build a leadership team for the future of Sabre. The appointment will take effect January 3, 2022. Ekert will oversee all aspects of the company’s business and technology operations, including the company’s technology transformation. He will report to Sean Menke, who will continue to serve as CEO with a focus on accelerating the execution of the company’s strategic plans to focus and strengthen its business, achieve its vision and deliver long-term value to its stakeholders.
BUSINESS
washingtonexec.com

2021 Pinnacle Award Winner: Cloud Industry Executive William Vantine, Systems Planning and Analysis

William Vantine, president and CEO of Systems Planning and Analysis, has won WashingtonExec’s 2021 Pinnacle Award for DOD Industry Executive of the Year (Private Company). WashingtonExec on Dec. 8 virtually unveiled the winners of the Pinnacle Awards, an annual program that embodies the WashingtonExec spirit of highlighting successful executives and businesses saving money and fostering innovation for federal clients across the region.
BUSINESS
washingtonexec.com

2021 Pinnacle Award Winner: HR Executive Priscilla Lott-Price, Leidos

Priscilla Lott-Price, senior vice president and human resources executive at Leidos Defense Group, has won WashingtonExec’s 2021 Pinnacle Award for HR Executive of the Year. WashingtonExec on Dec. 8 virtually unveiled the winners of the Pinnacle Awards, an annual program that embodies the WashingtonExec spirit of highlighting successful executives and businesses saving money and fostering innovation for federal clients across the region.
BUSINESS
Current

Liwanag Ojala named chief transformation officer for APMG

Liwanag Ojala was appointed SVP and chief transformation officer for American Public Media Group, the parent company of Minnesota Public Radio, Southern California Public Radio and American Public Media. Ojala has been on the organization’s board of trustees since 2016 and resigned to accept the position. Her first day is...
BUSINESS
beckershospitalreview.com

CareOregon names chief strategy officer

Nora Leibowitz is joining CareOregon as its chief strategy officer, the payer announced Dec. 15. In her new role, Ms. Leibowitz will head the planning efforts for all of CareOregon's lines of business, including health plans, coordinated care organizations and provider services. Ms. Leibowitz enters the leadership team after serving...
ECONOMY
Dayton Daily News

Celebration at Wright-Patterson marks promotions to chief

Members of Team Wright-Patt participated in the 2021 Chief Master Sgt. Drive Through celebration outside the Wright-Patterson Club at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Dec 9. Only around 1% of the enlisted force are promoted to the rank of chief in their career.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Wingstop names its first chief people officer

Wingstop on Thursday announced the appointment of Donnie Upshaw as its first chief people officer. Upshaw joined the fast-casual wing chain in 2018 and most recently served as SVP of people. “People are the foundation of our strategy and Donnie has made a tremendous impact on our talent framework and...
BUSINESS
Variety

AMPAS: Jennifer Davidson Named Chief Communications Officer

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences has promoted Jennifer Davidson to Chief Communications Officer, who will be reporting to Academy CEO Dawn Hudson. In her new role, Davidson will continue to oversee publicity and corporate communications campaigns, including the Oscars and internal membership communications. Davidson will also oversee the press outreach for the organization’s year-round programming, education, preservation and inclusion efforts. Additionally, Davidson will continue to work in close collaboration with the Academy as a strategic advisor on communications policy. “Jennifer is a strategic, no-nonsense communications executive with exceptional instincts,” said Hudson. “Her passion for our mission, her knowledge of...
ENTERTAINMENT
martechseries.com

Phonexa Names Amanda Farris as Chief Strategy Officer

Marketing automation platform Phonexa has promoted Amanda Farris as its new Chief Strategy Officer. Farris was hired in October as the software company’s Director of Strategic Partnerships, and in short order, she’s fueled Phonexa with a flurry of brand initiatives that have been designed to further grow the company in 2022, and beyond.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Finitive Names Todd Stokes, PhD as Chief Data Officer

Finitive, the leading data-driven private credit marketplace connecting borrowers with institutional investors, announced it has hired Todd Stokes, PhD as its Chief Data Officer. In his new role, Dr. Stokes will lead the formation of an analytics organization to leverage third-party and proprietary data, machine learning and algorithms to advance and accelerate how investors gain access to, and lend to, private credit borrowers on the Finitive platform.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy