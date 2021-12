Philadelphia 76ers (15-15) at Boston Celtics (15-15) Monday, December 20, 2021. The Celtics host the Philadelphia 76ers for the second of four regular season games this season. The Celtics won the first game 88-87 in Boston on December 1. Jayson Tatum had 26 points and 16 rebounds and Timelord blocked the final shot to preserve the win. They will face off twice more in Philadelphia on January 14 and again on February 15. The Sixers swept the series 3-0 last season. The Celtics lead the all time series 263-193 and they lead the series in Boston 153-54 all time.

