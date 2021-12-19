ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upcycled Patchwork Sweatshirts

By Katherine Pendrill
TrendHunter.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTheReebok Collective, an initiative created to celebrate inclusivity, recently dropped its new Pieces of Us Collection. Designed in collaboration with the winner of HBO Max’s The Hype, Justin Mensinger, the...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo Max#Patchwork#Mental Health Care#Clothing#Thereebok Collective#Reebok
