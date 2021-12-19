Upcycled Patchwork Sweatshirts

Adidas has announced that it will be opening a pop-up shop in New York City for one day only. Focused on sustainable fashion, the space will feature a range of vintage and upcycled collections from Theophilio, Ji Won Choi, Basketcase Gallery, Eva Joan Repair, Frankie Collective, Beepy Bella and Tyranny & Mutation. With the aim to promote the proper disposal of clothing and other goods, the sportswear brand will sell the upcycled offerings in exchange for used goods instead of money. For each half-pound of clothing waste turned in, customers will be given one point, which they can use to purchase any item from the collections.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO