NEWBERRY, SC (FOX Carolina) - One driver is dead following a head-on crash in Newberry County that involved three cars, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers said a car was heading east on Highway 76 near Wessinger Road while a pickup truck and a minivan were both heading west just before 8 p.m. Wednesday. The pickup truck went left over the center line and hit the car head on. The minivan was hit by debris from the crash.

NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO