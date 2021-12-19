ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to level a garden – easiest ways to fix an uneven lawn explained

By Alex Barton
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cS8ch_0dR6oeRc00

HERE are some top tips for levelling out your uneven lawn.

If you want to build a patio or decking you'll need to start from the surface and an even lawn is vital.

Levelling your lawn is key for healthy grass or stable decking

Here are some top tips for evening out your lawn.

SMALL DEPRESSIONS IN YOUR LAWN

For depressions 2-3 cm deep, top dressing is the remedy.

You can buy a top dressing mixture or make up your own using two parts of sand, two parts topsoil and one part compost.

Fill in the depression evenly and use your feet or a rake to compact the soil. Then water the area.

Leave it for two days, add grass seeds and another light layer of topsoil, then add a little bit of water.

LARGER DEPRESSIONS IN YOUR LAWN

For deeper depressions you'll need to dig 4-5 cm deep and remove any stones or lumps from your soil.

First compact the soil and then use top dressing as above to level with the rest of the lawn.

Then lay the turf back down and compact it.

SLOPING GARDENS

The best way to fix a sloping garden is to build terraces to create level areas.

For steep slopes, retaining walls will be required to keep the soil in place, and the soil should then be piled up behind them.

Wire, bricks and stone can be used for retainer walls.

Real Homes recommends using a professional landscaper for this.

If retainer walls are poorly built, they can collapse with damaging and costly consequences.

HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Levelling#The Lawn#Compost
