ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Man Utd 5 Aston Villa 0: Skinner praises ‘hunger’ as Red Devils turn up heat on rivals in race for Champions League spot

By Sandra Brobbey
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qBhYm_0dR6odYt00

MARC SKINNER hailed his players’ hunger after Manchester United demolished Aston Villa in a 5-0 drubbing.

An Ella Toone brace was among the goals that helped the club pile pressure on their Champions League chasing rivals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PioWQ_0dR6odYt00
Ella Toone and her team-mates moved to fourth in the WSL ahead of Christmas Credit: Rex
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uGNkt_0dR6odYt00
Man United will travel to West Ham for their first league game in January Credit: Rex

The result saw them momentarily leap to third before Tottenham snatched a 1-0 home win against Everton.

And United opened up a three-point gap on Brighton – and five points on Man City - with both teams having a game in hand.

Skinner said: “I’ve just said to the players, Merry expletive Christmas! The players are hungry to counter, hungry to set traps.

“We create momentum throughout the season – we have players of real quality here, long may we continue to invest in that.

“I can’t ask more of the players. I said to (the players) at the end we’ve given absolutely everything, that’s all I ask."

Toone’s goals in each half saw her take her WSL tally to three in nine appearances this term.

Skinner added: “Ella has that quality and it’s my job to keep pushing her and seeing what ceilings she can break.

“She has great tenacity, great qualities with the ball. She’s going to be wonderful for Manchester United and for England.”

The clash at Leigh Park Village was one of only three games to go ahead on Sunday with coronavirus issues seeing three fixtures axed.

And the home side were without full-backs Ona Battle and Hannah Blundell with both testing positive for Covid.

Villa had a couple of decent forays forward in the opening minutes with Maz Pacheco almost reaching Emily Gielnik in their rivals’ box.

But Man Utd began to dominate possession and went ahead around the eighth minute with a Vilde Boe Risa teeing up Toone for her swept-in goal.

And they went on to double their lead around the quarter hour mark with skipper Katie Zelem netting from the spot, after Hampton was adjudged to have fouled Hayley Ladd in the box.

Villa thought they had a penalty themselves moments later with Remi Allen appealing for handball against Zelem after Chaney Boye-Hlorkah’s ball into the penalty area.

But their calls were dismissed by referee Rebecca Welch.

The visitors looked to cause problems with a corner around the half-hour mark with Maz Pacheco’s dangerous ball into the box.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rp5wX_0dR6odYt00
Aston Villa's last win in the WSL was against Birmingham in November Credit: Zuma Press
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dCCKL_0dR6odYt00
Carla Ward's team will take on Everton in their first game back after the Christmas break Credit: Reuters

But they were unable to take advantage with keeper Mary Earps deemed to have been fouled.

The Red Devils – who had the bulk of possession – went close to getting a third after the half-hour mark with Ladd’s shot deflected wide.

And Alessia Russio saw her effort superbly cleared off the line with Carla Ward’s side battling to keep the score line 2-0.

However, the second spell saw United go three up in the 50th minute with Lucy Staniforth’s curled effort.

And Villa’s problems were compounded with Hampton coming off with just under half an hour remaining following the effects of a first-half injury.

United heaped more pressure on their rivals going 4-0 up as Kirsty Hanson danced past her markers to set up Martha Thomas in the 73rd minute.

And Toone wrapped up the win by knocking in a rebound following Elisha N’Dow’s clearance of Alessia Russo’s cross.

It leaves the Villans, who face Everton in the New Year, without a point from their last three games.

Villa boss Ward said: “After Christmas, we need to reassess the system we play and how we’re going to play, because quite honestly, recently, we’ve come unstuck a little bit.

"We have to go back to basics, we have to get that right."

FREE BETS: GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirsty Hanson
Person
Hayley Ladd
Person
Hannah Blundell
Person
Ella Toone
Person
Carla Ward
Person
Alessia Russo
Person
Marc Skinner
Person
Remi Allen
Person
Lucy Staniforth
Tribal Football

Wife of Man Utd attacker Martial comments on transfer talk

The wife of Manchester United striker Anthony Martial has weighed into his transfer claims. Martial, who has made just ten appearances in all competitions so far this season, wants to leave United due to a lack of game time at Old Trafford and his agent has confirmed that he plans to speak to the club about his client's future.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Devils#Aston Villa#Manchester United#Tottenham#Everton#Wsl
The Independent

Wolves stalemate not the problem as Thomas Tuchel makes point about wasted games

Thomas Tuchel insists Chelsea did not dent their Premier League title challenge at Wolves – but instead with three recent home draws.Wolves held Chelsea to a goalless stalemate at Molineux, with the Covid and injury-hit Blues struggling for fluency.Tuchel’s side slipped six points behind rampant leaders Manchester City following their fourth draw in eight top-flight encounters.Defending champions City have won all eight in that same run, leaving Tuchel lamenting home draws with Burnley, Manchester United and Everton as opposed to Sunday’s deadlock at Wolves.“The problem is not the points we dropped today,” said Tuchel.“The points that hurt are the points...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
The Independent

Manchester United footballer Aaron Wan-Bissaka given driving ban and fine

Manchester United footballer Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been banned from driving for six months and fined more than £30,000.The 24-year-old admitted earlier this year to driving while disqualified and without insurance after being stopped by police in Manchester on June 23 returning from a break abroad.On Monday, ahead of a scheduled trial he also pleaded guilty to failing to provide driver details for two speeding offences in Bradford, West Yorkshire in September 2020.Lawyers for Wan-Bissaka said the right-back was in a “state of complete ignorance” of the Yorkshire driving matters as notification letters were sent to his former home in...
SPORTS
The Independent

Chelsea boss says game going ahead put players’ health and safety at ‘huge risk’

Thomas Tuchel has criticised the Premier League for putting Chelsea at “huge risk” by forcing the coronavirus-hit Blues to play Sunday’s top-flight clash at Wolves.Chelsea were missing seven players through positive Covid-19 tests and opted not to risk Jorginho at Molineux after inconclusive results for the Italy midfielder.The Blues saw their request for a postponement rejected, and could only field 14 outfield players in their match squad with N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic and Trevoh Chalobah also struggling for match fitness.Six of the weekend’s top-flight fixtures had already been called off following Covid outbreaks at various clubs but the Blues’ game...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Pep Guardiola convinced leaders Manchester City still have room for improvement

Pep Guardiola has warned Manchester City’s Premier League title rivals there is more to come from his team after seeing them roll over Newcastle without getting out of second gear.City head into Christmas three points clear of Liverpool and six better off than Chelsea following a 4-0 win at St James’ Park, despite Guardiola being less than impressed with their first-half display.It was their 34th league victory of 2021, eclipsing the previous record set by Liverpool in 1982, although the Spaniard is convinced there is further improvement in his squad.Asked what that said about his team, he replied: “Our consistency.“I...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Gary Lineker hits out at FIA over Lewis Hamilton decision in Abu Dhabi

Lewis Hamilton was denied a record-breaking eighth Formula One world title because of an unfair final lap of the season, Gary Lineker has claimed. Hamilton was beaten to the title by Max Verstappen in a dramatic but controversial final race of the season at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Mercedes launched an initial protest of the race result but subsequently decided to withdraw their appeal of Verstappen’s championship win. The Red Bull driver had benefited from a late safety car and a fresh set of soft tyres to overtake Hamilton at the Yas Marina Circuit. Mercedes team boss Toto...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Manchester City three points clear at Christmas as Liverpool and Chelsea are held

Manchester City secured the Christmas number one spot with a 4-0 demolition of Newcastle at St James’ Park.Pep Guardiola’s side recorded an eighth straight Premier League win and sit three points clear at the top.Ruben Dias’ opener – after an awful mistake by Newcastle’s Ciaran Clark – set City on their way and Joao Cancelo’s rocket doubled their lead.Riyad Mahrez’s 50th Premier League goal for the club made it 3-0 after 63 minutes as ruthless City exposed the struggling Magpies’ defensive weaknesses.Raheem Sterling tapped in a late fourth as Newcastle remain second from bottom.City are clear of Liverpool after the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Rob Holding praised for ‘taking stand’ by flagging alleged racist abuse at Leeds

Kick It Out has praised Arsenal’s Rob Holding for reporting the alleged racist abuse of team-mates during his side’s Premier League win at Leeds as the Football Association launched an investigation.Arsenal’s 4-1 win was marred when referee Andre Marriner halted play in the first half to consult with the fourth official after substitute Holding had flagged the incident.Gunners boss Mikel Arteta confirmed after the match that some unnamed players on the visitors’ bench had been targeted by a fan. The PA news agency understands the FA’s inquiry is being supported by the Premier League.Campaign group Kick It Out said: “We...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
280K+
Followers
2K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy