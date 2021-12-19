ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dana White reveals Dustin Poirier and Nate Diaz could FINALLY fight each other in 2022, confirming 'we will do it' if UFC fans want to see the long-awaited match-up between the two veterans inside the Octagon

Dustin Poirier and Nate Diaz could be set to finally face one another in the UFC in 2022, according to UFC president Dana White.

The pair were supposed to fight back in 2018, only for Poirier to withdraw from the bout due to injury.

However, the two superstars may be ready to settle their differences next year, with White confirming that the match-up is one that the UFC is interested in putting on.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ufQCu_0dR6obnR00
Dana White would be interested in pitting Dustin Poirier and Nate Diaz against each other

When asked about the possibility of the fight happening, White told reporters via The Mirror: 'Listen, if that is a fight that they want and the fans want to see, we will do it.'

White's statement comes just days after Poirier and Diaz verbally agreed to square off against each other in the Octagon, following the former's defeat to Charles Oliveira for the lightweight belt earlier this month.

It was initially suggested that the contest could take place as early as January 22 at UFC 270, on the undercard of the heavyweight title fight between Francis Ngannou and Cyril Gane.

Poirier has suggested that is likely to be too soon for a deal to be agreed, though.

'Maybe UFC 271 they couldn't make it happen on 270,' he posted on Twitter, when talking about a potential date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pjxhD_0dR6obnR00
Poirier lost against Charles Oliveira earlier this month, but seems keen to return to action soon
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=237EPa_0dR6obnR00
Nate Diaz has become a fans' favourite during his lengthy career, and could face Poirier next

There do not appear to be too many obstacles in the way of the fight going ahead, with Poirier recently revealing that his future may lie at 170lbs, the weight that Diaz has competed at in recent years.

Diaz has one fight remaining on his UFC contract, and could finish off his illustrious career with the company in style if he can overcome Poirier.

The 36-year-old has lost three of his last four fights, and has struggled with inactivity, but he remains one of the most popular names in the sport after his two fights with Conor McGregor in 2016.

