ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

GSK picks ex-Tesco chief Lewis to chair consumer healthcare arm -source

By Thompson Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(Reuters) -British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline Plc has picked Dave Lewis, former chief executive of Tesco Plc, to chair its consumer healthcare unit, which is due to be spun off next year,...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Reckitt to sell E45 skincare brand for £200m

Consumer giant Reckitt Benckiser has agreed the sale of skincare brand E45 for £200 million.The Slough-based company, which also owns brand including Dettol and Durex told investors on Friday morning that it is set to sell the business to Swedish group Karo Pharma.E45 cream was created in 1952 by Reckitt subsidiary Crookes Healthcare and was initially only available in hospitals.However, increased demand and positive results saw the brand move into traditional retail.In the financial year to December 2020, the E45 brand and related sub-brands had a combined net revenue of £43 million.Now is the right time to pass E45...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Babcock sells power business to M Group Services in £50m deal

Babcock International has completed the sale of its power generation business to M Group Services for £50 million.The London-based aerospace, defence and engineering firm has sealed the disposal as part of efforts to streamline its operations.The power business provides engineering services in the power generation and distribution sector and counts National Grid Scottish Power Energy Networks and Western Power Distribution among its clients.Babcock said the operation is part of its Land arm and reported total revenues of £70 million and profit before tax and interest of around £7 million in the year to March 31.Chief executive David Lockwood said:...
BUSINESS
Modern Healthcare

Amazon taps Prime exec to lead combined healthcare arm

Amazon has launched a central arm to consolidate its various healthcare business efforts, an Amazon spokesperson confirmed to Modern Healthcare. The combined healthcare organization is led by Neil Lindsay, a former senior vice president in Amazon's Prime business. Lindsay took the helm as senior vice president for Amazon's healthcare organization...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Mcnamara
Shore News Network

Daimler, BYD to restructure China EV venture Denza

BEIJING (Reuters) – Daimler AG and its Chinese partner BYD Co Ltd have signed an equity transfer agreement to restructure their China EV venture Denza, Daimler said on its company website. Daimler said its holdings in Denza will be reduced to 10%, and BYD will hold the remaining 90%...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sky News#Gsk#Glaxosmithkline Plc#Spun#Health Care#Reuters#British#Tesco Plc#Sensodyne#Pfizer Inc
Footwear News

These Are 6 Retail Stocks to Buy in 2022, According to Market Watchers

2021 was a whirlwind year for retail. Supply chain meltdowns, record high inflation, and staff shortages made it clear which brands could adapt and which ones would fall to the wayside. As 2021, comes to a close, uncertainty persists, especially with the most recent uptick COVID-19 cases across the U.S. Still, analysts and market watchers are hopeful for some brands to maintain their momentum. We reached out and asked them about where they see businesses heading in 2022 and what stocks they recommend watching out for. Below are their picks for the best stock buys in 2022. LULU — Lululemon Activewear was a major trend...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Economy
Shore News Network

China’s offshore listing rules seen easing market uncertainty

HONG KONG (Reuters) – China’s plan to tighten scrutiny over mainland companies’ overseas share sales is likely to ease the regulatory uncertainty that roiled financial markets this year and stalled offshore listings, bankers and analysts said. But the securities regulator’s new filing-based system, designed to rein in...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Huge rise in first Covid jabs as vaccine refuseniks come forward

The number of people getting their first jabs of the Covid vaccine soared in the run-up to Christmas, the latest government figures show.Just over 221,000 first doses were administered in England in the week ending 21 December – a 46 per cent rise from the previous week, the Department for Health and Social Care said.The largest increase was seen among young people – one of the groups that the vaccine programme has found hardest to reach – with an 85 per cent increase in first doses for those aged 18 and 24, and a 71 per cent rise in first...
WORLD
KTLA

Here are the COVID-19 therapies available in the U.S.

The U.S. recently added two new weapons to its small arsenal against the coronavirus: pills that patients can take at home to treat COVID-19. The drugs from Pfizer and Merck join a handful of other therapies that have been shown to blunt the worst effects of the virus. But each treatment has different advantages and […]
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

Crisps, PS5s and petrol: The year the UK ran out of everything

Boris Johnson hailed 19 July 2021 as “Freedom Day”, easing the last of the social restrictions imposed on the British public since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 16 months earlier and drawing a line under some of the darkest days in our recent history.The vaccine rollout had been a triumph, Covid-19 appeared to be on the ropes, Gareth Southgate’s boys had done us proud at Euro 2020 and a summer heatwave had descended. What could go wrong?That question was answered just three days later, when eerie photographs of barren supermarket shelves began to appear on social media, forcing both...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

72K+
Followers
36K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy