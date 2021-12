Sunday's scheduled game for Collins and the Hawks against the Cavaliers has been postponed, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. The Cavaliers were reported to have an additional five players test positive for COVID-19 Sunday morning on top of the two they already had in the league's protocols. The Hawks' only player in protocol is currently Trae Young. Collins and the rest of the team will try to stay as healthy as possible leading up to their next game against the Magic on Wednesday.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO