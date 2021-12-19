ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Robinson’s off-spin and a Ferrariversary for Sainz – Sunday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BMLJG_0dR6nzhQ00
Sport

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 19.

Cricket

Ollie Robinson bowled spin in Adelaide.

Ricky Ponting was celebrating his birthday.

Football

Newcastle’s co-owner got behind the club’s anti-racism stance.

Former Chelsea defender Gary Cahill was blowing out the candles.

Happy 24th birthday Fikayo Tomori.

The Gunners looked back to a profitable day in Yorkshire.

Manchester City looked ahead to their game at Newcastle.

The Champions League turned the clock back.

As did Ronaldinho.

Boxing

YouTuber Jake Paul set out his credentials.

Formula One

Carlos Sainz celebrated his Ferrariversary.

Nico Rosberg embraced the mud.

