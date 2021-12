In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is news that the Edmonton Oilers were able to get Jesse Puljujarvi back into Edmonton for the holidays, while Buffalo Sabres’ fans will have to wait for their first opportunity to see Alex Tuch in action. The Chicago Blackhawks are likely to be sellers, but are there any moves the interim GM is not allowed to make? Finally, what’s the latest on the NHL postponed games, the Olympics and the Spengler Cup?

