Editor‘s Note: This continues the series of season reviews for the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs drivers. Key stats: 2 wins, 15 top fives, 21 top 10s, 952 laps led. The defending NASCAR Cup Series champion advanced to his second consecutive Championship 4, hoping to become the first back-to-back champion since his former Hendrick Motorsports teammate, Jimmie Johnson, won five consecutive titles from 2006-10. Elliott went into the season finale at Phoenix Raceway ranked first among the four title contenders but finished fifth in the race after leading 94 laps. All three of his championship rivals finished ahead, leaving the 2020 champion in fourth place in the final standings.

2 DAYS AGO