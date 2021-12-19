ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Former Georgia Republican Senator Johnny Isakson dies at 76 after retiring from Congress in 2019 due to health issues after he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease

By Katelyn Caralle, U.S. Political Reporter For Dailymail.com, Associated Press
 5 days ago

Former Georgia Republican Senator Johnny Isakson died Sunday at 76 in his Atlanta home after retiring from Congress in 2019 with Parkison's disease.

'It is with deep sorrow that The Isakson Initiative shares that former U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson passed away overnight on December 19, 2021, at age 76,' a tweet shared from Isakson's official Twitter announced Sunday.

'Sen. Isakson's family is grateful for the prayers and support,' it added. 'Funeral arrangements will be shared when finalized.'

He is survived by his wife, Diane, whom he married in 1968, three children and nine grandchildren.

Isakson served in the U.S. Senate from 2005-2019 and in the U.S. House representing Georgia's 6th and 21st districts from 1999-2005 and 1993-1997, respectively.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=144Zma_0dR6nlaU00
Johnny Isakson died Sunday in his sleep at his Atlanta home at the age of 76. Isakson pictured  in his office on Capitol Hill on December 2, 2019 – weeks before stepping down
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HAPxO_0dR6nlaU00

In June 2015, Isakson disclosed he had been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, a chronic and progressive movement disorder that left with a noticeably slower gate

The Marietta Republican's health issues left him frequently dependent on a cane or wheelchair.

He said at the time of announcing his diagnosis that it would not affect his 2016 reelection plans. He was elected in November 2016 to serve a third six-year term in the Senate.

Soon after winning reelection in 2016, he underwent a scheduled surgery on his back to address spinal deterioration.

In late August 2019, Isakson announced he would resign his Senate seat for health reasons effective on December 31, 2019 – two years before the end of his term.

The affable Georgia Republican politician rose from the ranks of the state Legislature to become a U.S. senator known as an effective, behind-the-scenes consensus builder.

Isakson's son John Isakson told The Associated Press his father died in his sleep before dawn Sunday at his home in Atlanta. John Isakson said that although his father had Parkinson's disease, the cause of death was not immediately apparent.

In the Senate, Isakson was the architect of a popular tax credit for first-time home buyers that he said would help invigorate the struggling housing market. His expertise came from his real estate business making him a millionaire.

As chairman of the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee, Isakson worked to expand programs offering more private health care choices for veterans.

'His work to champion our veterans, deliver disaster relief for Georgia farmers after Hurricane Michael, and always stand up for Georgia's best interest in the U.S. Senate will live on for generations to come,' Georgia Governor Brian Kemp said in a statement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U8NKu_0dR6nlaU00
Isakson rose from the ranks of the Georgia State Legislature to become a U.S. senator. He served in the Senate from 2005-2019 and in the House representing Georgia's 6th and 21st districts from 1999-2005 and 1993-1997, respectively

He added: 'As a businessman and a gifted retail politician, Johnny paved the way for the modern Republican Party in Georgia, but he never let partisan politics get in the way of doing what was right.'

In a farewell speech on the Senate floor, Isakson pleaded for bipartisanship in Congress at a time of bitter divisions between Republicans and Democrats. He cited his long friendship with the late Rep. John Lewis, an Atlanta Democrat and civil rights hero, as an example of two men willing to put party aside to work on common problems.

'Let´s solve the problem and then see what happens,' Isakson said. 'Most people who call people names and point fingers are people who don´t have a solution themselves.'

The Atlanta native made his first bid for elected office in 1974 when he ran - and lost - a race for the Georgia House of Representatives. He succeeded two years later and went on to serve 17 years in the Georgia Legislature, with time in both the House and Senate.

He suffered a couple of humbling setbacks before ascending to the Senate. In 1990, he lost the race for governor to Democrat Zell Miller. In 1996, Guy Millner defeated him in a Republican primary.

Many observers chalked up the loss to Isakson not being tough enough on abortion. In the primary race, Isakson ran a television advertisement in which he said that while he was against the government funding or promoting abortion, he would 'not vote to amend the Constitution to make criminals of women and their doctors.'

'I trust my wife, my daughter and the women of Georgia to make the right choice,' he said.

He later changed his mind on the contentious issue. Isakson´s jump to Congress came about when in 1998 U.S. House Speaker Newt Gingrich decided not to seek reelection. Isakson won a 1999 special election to fill the suburban Atlanta seat.

He finally made it to the U.S. Senate in 2004 when he defeated Democrat Denise Majette with 58% of the vote. In the Senate, he served with Georgia senior Sen. Saxby Chambliss, a close friend and classmate from the University of Georgia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13RMvn_0dR6nlaU00
Isakson was an affable Georgia Republican politician who rose from the ranks of the state Legislature to become a U.S. senator

Isakson was viewed as a prohibitive early favorite to succeed Republican Sonny Perdue in the governor´s mansion in 2010. But he opted instead to seek a second term in the Senate. While there, Isakson developed a reputation as a moderate, although he rarely split with his party on key votes.

He was a lead negotiator in 2007 on compromise immigration legislation that President George W. Bush sought to push through Congress but ultimately abandoned after it met strong resistance from the right. Chambliss and Isakson were booed at a Georgia Republican Party convention that year when the immigration issue arose.

Isakson supported limited school vouchers and played a major role in crafting Bush's signature education plan, the No Child Left Behind Act. He also pushed a compromise bill on the politically charged issue of stem cell research that would have expanded funding for the research while also ensuring that human embryos weren't harmed.

Isakson's bill would have permitted research on cells derived from amniotic fluid and placentas and from embryos that have died naturally. The bill wasn´t included in the legislative package that ultimately emerged and Isakson voted against the final version of the legislation that was later vetoed by President Bush.

Isakson graduated from the University of Georgia in 1966 and founded his family-owned company, Northside Realty in Cobb County, a year later. It grew to one of the largest independent residential real estate brokerage companies in the country during his more than 20 years at the helm.

Isakson also served in the Georgia Air National Guard from 1966 to 1972.

CNN

Former Sen. Johnny Isakson dies at the age of 76

(CNN) — Former Georgia Sen. Johnny Isakson, a Republican who held a long career in politics, has died at the age of 76. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said in a statement Sunday the Peach state "lost a giant" and remembered Isakson as "one of its greatest statesmen, and a servant leader dedicated to making his state and country better than he found it."
CONGRESS & COURTS
WXIA 11 Alive

'Georgia has lost a giant' | Leaders react to passing of Johnny Isakson

ATLANTA — Johnny Isakson, the longtime Georgia senator who was once called a "special man" by the late Congressman John Lewis, was remembered upon his death at 76 for the rare stature he held as a lawmaker with near-universal bipartisan respect who always "demonstrated integrity, honesty and kindness." Isakson,...
GEORGIA STATE
BET

Herschel Walker’s Senate Campaign Falsely Claimed He Graduated From The University Of Georgia

In a bid for the U.S. Senate, Republican Herschel Walker falsely claimed he graduated from the University of Georgia. It’s an assertion that the former star running back at the Southeastern Conference school has now removed from his campaign website, just hours after it was posted. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Walker’s campaign said he “graduated from the university with a Bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice” late Thursday.
ATLANTA, GA
northwestgeorgianews.com

Isakson memorial service announced

The memorial service for former U.S. Senator and longtime Cobb County resident Johnny Isakson will be Jan. 6, at 2 p.m. at Atlanta’s Peachtree Road United Methodist Church. Isakson died this week at 76 after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease. Details regarding his memorial were announced Friday by the Isakson Initiative, a nonprofit named for the senator and devoted to funding research on Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, and other neurological diseases.
COBB COUNTY, GA
Reuters

U.S. Senators Warren, Booker test positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Senators Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker said on Sunday they both tested positive for COVID-19 and were experiencing mild symptoms amid a nationwide surge in coronavirus cases. Warren, a Massachusetts Democrat, 72, said on Twitter she is vaccinated and boosted and regularly tested for...
CONGRESS & COURTS
foxbangor.com

Former U.S. senate candidate dies

STATEWIDE — A former U.S. Senate candidate from Maine who shook up a high-profile race with his antics during debates has died. His lawyer said the former candidate died on Saturday of an apparent heart attack. Linn was a retired financial planner who ran as a conservative independent during...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Herschel Walker stumbles badly on John Lewis, voting rights

After Herschel Walker launched his Republican U.S. Senate campaign in Georgia, his team didn't seem especially eager about sending him out on the campaign trail. For months, the retired athlete avoided public interactions with voters and turned down interview requests with mainstream journalists. Describing his curious strategy of running for...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

‘You must act’: Over 800 religious leaders pressure Biden to pass voting rights law

President Joe Biden is facing more pressure to shepherd the passage of voting rights legislation through the Senate and on Thursday received a letter from hundreds of US faith leaders urging his party to act.As the midterm campaign season begins to pick up steam and states have released new district maps which appear to give Republicans a greater advantage than before, the calls to pass legislation that would increase federal oversight of state voting laws as a means of protecting the access to the vote in minority communities have grown louder as experts have said that a wave of...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
