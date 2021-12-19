ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Watch Now: How to cope with holiday loneliness, and more videos to improve your life

By VideoElephant
Fremont Tribune
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are some ways to cope with loneliness...

fremonttribune.com

WEKU

How your brain copes with grief, and why it takes time to heal

Holidays are never quite the same after someone we love dies. Even small aspects of a birthday or a Christmas celebration — an empty seat at the dinner table, one less gift to buy or make — can serve as jarring reminders of how our lives have been forever changed. Although these realizations are hard to face, clinical psychologist Mary-Frances O'Connor says we shouldn't avoid them or try to hide our feelings.
MENTAL HEALTH
TheConversationAU

Stressful Christmas? How meditation can (and can't) help you through a nightmare lunch

Images of happy families, joyous celebrations and perfectly wrapped presents. Must be Christmas, right? While these cues can be linked to eager anticipation and enthusiasm, they can also remind us of stress, obligations, planning and interpersonal conflicts. Celebrations with family and friends can be marred by bickering and disagreement. They can also be amplified by the social awkwardness of re-entering the busy public world after nearly two years of COVID restrictions. As people around the world begin to emerge from their cocoons, many will experience anxiety and some loneliness. Lost loved ones, limited travel opportunities, and family rifts can trigger intense...
YOGA
WWLP 22News

Tips on how to cope with loss over the holidays

(Mass Appeal) – For people who have lost a loved one, the holiday can be very difficult. Ken Dolan DelVecchio, author, therapist, and Clinical Social Worker is joining me today with tips on how to cope with loss over the holidays. What can you do for someone who is grieving?
SOCIETY
#Loneliness
azpbs.org

Expert shows how to best manage holiday stress

The holiday season can be a stressful time of year for a variety of reasons, but one way to help “manage” holiday stress is to adjust your diet to help with overall physical and mental well-being. Doctor Loreena Ryder with the Naturopathic Physicians Group joined us earlier today to talk about “eating cleaner” during the holiday season.
LIFESTYLE
cityline.tv

How To Improve Your Etiquette And Handle Holiday Parties Like A Pro

The Holidays are upon us, so here are 4 burning holiday etiquette questions answered!. Question 1: What is the best way to divide holiday time with your kids after divorce?. First of all, we want to adhere to the court agreement. If there’s none in place, think about what you want to do for yourself. A lot of moms don’t think about themselves this holiday season, so envision that— what do you want to do? As well, think about what makes more sense for your children.
RELATIONSHIPS
Santa Clarita Radio

How To Cope With Mental Health Problems This Holiday Season

Mental health concerns have been on the rise since the start of the global pandemic. With so many people dealing with social isolation, loss, unemployment, and fear of the uncertain future, reports of chronic stress, anxiety, and depression have skyrocketed. Now that the holidays are here, experts are concerned that these numbers will only continue to rise.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
Darlene Lancer LMFT

Coping with Holiday Blues and Depression

The stress of the holidays triggers sadness and depression for many people. This time of year is especially difficult because there’s an expectation of feeling merry and generous. People compare their emotions to what they assume others are experiencing or what they’re supposed to feel and then think that they alone fall short. They judge themselves and feel like an outsider.
psychologytoday.com

Moving Through The Holidays With Depression

You wish it was the most wonderful time of the year but... it isn't. When you live with depression - or any chronic illness - it's best to set realistic goals about celebrations and festivities. Navigating the holidays is a challenge for most of us. And, now, adding pandemic restrictions...
MENTAL HEALTH
alabamanews.net

An Epidemic of Loneliness is Bad for Your Health

Boston Globe Reporter and Author Billy Baker was assigned a story on the link between loneliness and health issues in men. In his new book, We Need to Hangout, Baker details the startling findings he learned concerning lost friendships in adulthood and the debilitating impact it is having on people around the globe.
MENTAL HEALTH
The Conversation U.S.

How to help those who have lost loved ones to suicide cope with grief during the holidays

No matter the merriment of the season, the holidays remain a struggle for those who have lost a loved one to suicide. In 2020, COVID-19 isolated many people from their families. Ironically, that isolation may have spared suicide-loss survivors some suffering; with no family gathering, one was less likely to notice the empty seat at the table. But this year, with many families coming together, grief will surely find its place. Half of all Americans know someone who has died by suicide. I am one of them, and the death of my grandmother inspired me to become a suicide researcher....
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

How to Cope When Your Spouse Lives with Depression

It’s natural to feel concerned and want to help your spouse if they live with a mental health condition. But self-care is also key — for both of you. When someone you love is going through difficulties, you may focus on supporting them and carrying the weight of many aspects of your life together.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
lookout.co

Coping with holiday blues: Kaiser Permanente provides tips to reduce stress, anxiety and sadness

The holidays can be a joyful time filled with “good tidings and cheer.” But not everyone feels happy during the holiday season. The long-lasting COVID-19 pandemic has led to job losses causing economic difficulties and family stress. Many are worried about not having enough money or time to get everything done. The holidays can also leave people feeling isolated or lonely.
MENTAL HEALTH
Augusta Free Press

Tips for how you can extend the life of your leftover holiday eggnog

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Eggnog has a limited shelf life, but consumers can still indulge post-Christmas cravings, and do so safely, with a few kitchen hacks. Mary Rapoport, consumer affairs and educational director for the Virginia Egg Council, shared some tips in a January 2021 episode...
FOOD & DRINKS
Jalopnik

How Do You Cope With Holiday Travel And Traffic?

There’s no secret to a perfect holiday commute when everyone else is on the road or in the air at the same time, for the same reason as you. Despite your best efforts, it’s probably going to suck. But we make the most of it every single year, for good reason. Today’s question is about managing the stress of holiday travel and traffic.
TRAVEL
ABC 4

The holidays are happy for almost everyone, for those that struggle there is help

(The Daily Dish) Today Nicea and Surae sat down with Andrea Hanson M.Ed LCMHC to talk about some really exciting news in treatments. This is something that you or a loved one might be experiencing and the holidays might make things more difficult every year, triggering emotions that you thought you had dealt with already.
HEALTH
The Independent

Have you got a cold or Covid? Here’s how to tell the difference

In pre-pandemic days, if you got a sniffle and a headache, you might dismiss it as an ordinary cold and carry on as normal, even if you felt a little rough around the edges. But during cold and flu season, how can you be sure it’s a cold and not Covid-19?The bottom line is – without a test, you can’t. Because while the typical symptoms of a cold are a headache, sore throat and runny nose, those symptoms are now some of the main signs of Covid too.With Omicron cases spreading rapidly Professor Tim Spector, who helped found the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Parental stress a contributing factor linking maternal depression to child anxiety and depressive symptoms

A secondary analysis of the Fragile Families and Child Wellbeing Study (Fragile Families) found a bi-directional relationship where a mother's mental health symptoms impacted the child's mental health symptoms and vice versa, according to researchers with Cizik School of Nursing at The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (UTHealth Houston).
MENTAL HEALTH

