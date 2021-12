Tonight gave us Yellowstone season 4 episode 7, and it also offered up one of the biggest John Dutton reveals yet: He’s running for Governor!. Why did this happen? Well, Lynelle paid him a visit at the ranch and with that, indicated to him that she was going to run for Senate. That meant that a position was going to open up in the capital, and John quickly decided that he would be right for it. Why is that? Because Jamie was one of the primary alternatives, and he recognized right away that Jamie would be awful for the state. The last thing he would ever do is allow them to crumble.

