RICHARDS: Business About Town

Babydoll's Painful Pleasures recently opened on Baytree Road.

– Babydoll’s Painful Pleasures, a tattoo shop, has taken over the building at 1206 Baytree Road. The building was previously Ink Addiction before Babydoll’s owner, Joshua Barber, bought it.

– A construction permit has been issued for a new business, Cascade Car Wash, at 3205 Bemiss Road. The permit lists the estimated value at $1 million.

– The City of Valdosta is holding an open testing hiring event for the position of police officer Saturday, Jan. 8, at 9 a.m. Testing will be at the Valdosta City Hall Annex, 300 N. Lee St. This test is the starting point of the hiring process. Masks required. Applicants must be at least 21, a citizen, have no felony or family violence convictions and must have a driver’s license and a high school diploma or GED. For more information, email Lt. Sabrina Smith at swsmith@valdostacity.com or call her at (229) 293-3099.

