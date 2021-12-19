Indiana Reports First Case Of Omicron Variant

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Indiana Department of Health (IDOH) announced Sunday that it has detected its first case of the Omicron variant from a resident who was unvaccinated. The variant was detected from a collected specimen on Dec. 9 through...
It has now been 53 weeks since the first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine were sent out to states, kicking off the largest vaccination campaign in human history. As of December 21, the U.S. has sent 606,309,295 doses of the vaccine across the country — equivalent to 184.7% of the U.S. population. While the initial […]
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida has just set a new one-day new case count for coronavirus.
According to the Centers for Disease Control database, 31,758 new cases were reported on December 23rd. The last record high was 27,802 set on August 26th, 2021 as the Delta variant surged through the state.
The 7-day average for new cases is nearly 18,000 as of Friday. Miami-Dade and Broward’s positivity rate is more than 16 percent, health experts say the virus is considered under control when the positivity rate is below five percent.
The recent increase in case counts comes after a surge in demand for testing before the holiday and concerns over the Omicron variant.
There have been no new COVID deaths reported by the state to the CDC since December 22nd.
There have now been 3,864,288 cases in the state and 62,347 deaths where COVID-19 was a contributing factor.
Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties are listed as having a ”high” risk level for community transmission, according to the CDC.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 944 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death.
Of the new cases, 884 are confirmed cases and 60 are probable.
There have been 10,202 total hospitalizations and 165,659 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.
The county-wide death toll stands at 2,614.
More information on the Coronavirus pandemic:
CDC Coronavirus Information
CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Pennsylvania Department of Health Information
Allegheny County Health Department Information
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – As the Christmas holiday approaches and Minnesotans scramble to get tested before gathering with family, the state health department recorded 3,378 new COVID-19 cases and 52 deaths.
Of the reported deaths, four people were under 50 years of age, including a person in their late 20s from Anoka County.
The update from the Minnesota Department of Health shows the seven-day average positivity rate at 8.8% as of Dec. 12 (due to data lag). The figure is down from the 11.5% reported last month and has dipped into the “caution” zone. Daily new hospitalizations and new cases per 100,000 residents have...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland reported 4,072 new COVID-19 cases, according to health department data released Wednesday morning.
The percentage of people testing positive rose to 12.15%, an increase of 0.5% over the past 24 hours.
Hospitalizations rose by 73 to 1,465. Of those hospitalized, 1,158 adults are in acute care and 297 are in intensive care. Seven children are in acute care and three are in intensive care.
The latest round of data comes as Maryland nears 1,500 hospitalizations. If the state hits that threshold, hospitals would roll out their pandemic plans, which lay out a blueprint for how they’ll maximize staffed surgical...
Maryland set a new single-day record Thursday for the number of new coronavirus cases with 6,869 reported.
The post Maryland Sets Record for Daily COVID Cases appeared first on The Washington Informer.
It has now been 53 weeks since the first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine were sent out to states, kicking off the largest vaccination campaign in human history. As of December 21, 606,309,295 doses of the vaccine have been sent out across the country — equivalent to 184.7% of the U.S. population. While the initial […]
With Maryland adding thousands of new COVID-19 cases and the new, more contagious omicron variant spreading like an out-of-control wildfire, health officials worry the state stands at the precipice of being overrun by the coronavirus. Testing lines are long and hospitals already are at or near capacity. In the nearly three weeks since a cyberattack disrupted the state health department’s ...
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota hospitals continue to be crunched for space. Hospitals are out of rooms and other health emergencies have been put on hold.
The latest map shows 81% of adult ICU beds across the state are full, with very few beds available at all.
A trip to the mailbox for Lori Jergensen on Dec.11 ended in a fresh pile of snow and a snapped ankle.
“Next thing I know I’m down. My right leg went out from under me and I ended up in a sitting position on the ground,” Jergensen said.
A lateral break with fractures on both sides required surgery...
LAKE STATION, Ind. (CBS) — A cattle hauler overturned late Monday on Interstate 80/94 near Ripley Street in Northwest Indiana, and 16 cows died. At 4:30 p.m., the driver of the truck was trying to enter the westbound lanes of the Borman Expressway from the Indiana Toll Road. The driver entered the curve too fast and lost control, according to Indiana State Police.
Nevada officials say vaccinated people in Storey and White Pine counties do not need to wear masks indoors beginning Friday because both are listed as having a low or moderate risk of transmission, per CDC guidelines, for the second week in a row. In Clark County, restrictions remain in place.
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – As we gather with loved ones for the holidays, it’s important to remember that no COVID-19 test is 100% accurate.(credit: CBS)
Dr. Lydia Fisher, an infectious disease specialist at the Medical Center of Aurora, says false results are more likely when using a rapid test versus a PCR test, which she says is much more sensitive at around 98% if you have symptoms.
“When it comes to the rapid tests, for people who are symptomatic, that’s closer to 92, 93% sensitivity,” said Dr. Fisher. “When you’re asymptomatic, it actually drops down to the 70s, I think it’s something...
SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– In the middle of December, Summit and Clear Creek counties case rates for COVID-19 weren’t where health leaders would have liked, but were at least trending downward, if ever so slightly. Not anymore. (credit: CBS)
“That is literally changing as we speak,” Timothy Ryan, Director of public health for Clear Creek County explained.
“Omicron is alive and well and the numbers are going through the roof, both in Summit and Eagle counties.”
Ryan says even if the variant of the virus has not been officially identified, the spiking case rates have the signature of the faster spreading virus....
CHICAGO (CBS) — A road trip home for the holidays was over before it even got started for a Logan Square couple. Their gut told them to take a COVID test during a trip to the gas station and it was a good thing they did.
CBS 2’s Tim McNicholas with how the surge in cases is ruining Christmas plans.
A stocking stuffer many people opened up early, an at-home COVID test.
They’re flying off the shelves this week and, in some cases, keeping families from spreading COVID.
The smell of mom’s pumpkin pie; that fresh Caprese salad, and never-ending dad jokes. That’s how...
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) said this week it’s been notified by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services that it’s pausing all shipments of two monoclonal antibody treatments: Regeneron and Bamete.
That’s because the state said recent studies show the two treatments have “significantly decreased efficacy” against the Omicron variant.
The CDC estimates the Omicron variant is causing more than 90 percent of the COVID-19 cases in Texas and other surrounding states.
Until now, Regeneron and Bamete have been effective fighting against the original virus and Delta variant and keeping those who test positive...
Worried that a new COVID-19 wave could overwhelm understaffed U.S. hospitals, federal officials on Thursday loosened rules that call on health care workers to stay out of work for 10 days if they test positive.Those workers now will be allowed to come back to work after seven days if they test negative and don't have symptoms. Isolation time can be cut if there are severe staffing shortages, according to the new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance.“As the health care community prepares for an anticipated surge in patients due to omicron, CDC is updating our recommendations to reflect...
Comments / 0