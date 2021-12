PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – With COVID-19 concerns on the minds of many, the holiday travel rush is ramping up. The Transportation Security Administration has screened more than 2 million people at airports nationwide for five days in a row. TSA anticipates 30 million people to travel by air through Jan. 3. Travelers should arrive early at Philadelphia International Airport for their flights. You should arrive at least two hours before departure for domestic and three hours for international flights. They advise you not to travel with wrapped gifts and instead use gift boxes or bags. If a gift sets off the screening machine, it will have to be unwrapped. Masks must be worn both in the airport and on planes.

