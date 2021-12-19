ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Royal Caribbean Stock: CEO Sees Smooth Sailing Ahead

By Daniel Kline
TheStreet
TheStreet
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QQJTs_0dR6leKz00

Nearly the entire cruise industry closed from roughly March 2020 through July 2021.

Yes, there was a Royal Caribbean (RCL) - Get Royal Caribbean Group Report ship sailing out of the Bahamas a little earlier in the summer and another operating in Singapore, but most of the fleet was either docked or at sea with skeleton crews for about 15 months.

Now, Royal Caribbean has most of its fleet back at sea with paying customers and CEO Richard Fain said he thinks the worst has passed. He's also clearly quite tired of talking about Covid, according to his comments in the company third-quarter earnings call.

Every conversation doesn't need to start with a description of the trauma we've experienced. Every discussion doesn't need to dwell on how awful it's been. Fortunately, the path forward appears clear and very positive for our company and for our industry. For some time now, we have said that we hope to take advantage of the special features of cruising and make cruising one of the safest places on earth to spend your vacation.

The numbers are now coming in and our objective appears to be validated.

Royal Caribbean has been slowly adding ships back to its operating fleet while also raising the capacities of the ships already in operation. It expects to have all of its cruise ships sailing by spring of 2022.

How Has Royal Caribbean Handled Its Restart?

Fain said that his company has taken a walk-before-you-run approach with a focus on just getting back to business. He said that doing that has worked.

"Our strategy has been to get the flywheel spinning," he explained.

That's because the company and its customers have been dealing with a high level of uncertainty. That has included cancellations, interruptions, confusing rules and changing protocols, Fain added.

"Thankfully, today, we're operating almost normally. Our published itineraries are being delivered on a consistent basis. Two-thirds of our ships are already operating and virtually, everything will be back to normal in our core markets before the end of this year," he said.

Fain explained that the approach was chosen in order to rebuild confidence with its passengers and with travel agents. Basically, he wanted to reestablish trust so people felt like that if they booked a cruise it would happen more or less the way they planned for it.

"Like the pilot of a plane during takeoff, prioritizing speed over altitude, we have prioritized spreading the wealth," he said. "We have prioritized starting up more ships even with lower loads per vessel rather than trying for higher load factors on fewer ships."

Getting Royal Caribbean Ready for Wave Season

Operating ships with limited capacities has not returned Royal Caribbean to profitability. The company lost $1.2 billion in its most-recent quarter.

Demand, however, has returned in numbers that approach 2019 levels. The company closed September with approximately $2.8 billion in customer deposits across its three core brands. In 2019, that number was $3.1 billion.

A portion of that number -- about 35% -- represents customers using future cruise credit (FCC) from previously cancelled cruises to book their new sailing. That number is down from 40% in the previous quarter.

Fain said that his company has operated with the idea that it would be well-positioned for the period between January and March known as the "Wave period." That's the traditional time of year when most cruises are booked in a "wave" of bookings.

"January is the start of wave period and our goal is to have our core markets operating normally as quickly as possible," Fain said. "...Our bookings are already showing that the public has a great deal of pent-up demand and is eager to travel again. We have a long period of poor bookings to make up for, but current booking trends give us a high level of confidence for 2022, especially from the summer on."

Fain, who has served as Royal Caribbean's CEO for 33 years, will step down from that position on Jan. 3. He will remain chairman of the company and will be succeeded by CFO Jason Liberty.

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Carnival's near-term cruise bookings under pressure on Omicron concerns

(Reuters) -Carnival Corp said on Monday Omicron has hurt near-term bookings, but demand for cruises late next year and 2023 suggest that the impact from new coronavirus variants could be shortlived. Shares of the company fell marginally after the cruise operator also missed fourth-quarter revenue estimates as people avoided cruises...
INDUSTRY
TravelPulse

Royal Caribbean To Drop Free PCR Tests For Returning Canadians

Effective January 5, Royal Caribbean International will no longer offer free PCR tests for international travellers – including Canadians – who need them to return home. The free tests had been a selling point for travel advisors, as PCR tests are costly, often $200 or more per person.
Motley Fool

Why Carnival, Royal Caribbean, and Norwegian Cruise Stocks Moved Higher Today

Shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) jumped another 8.1% in Tuesday trading, followed by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE:NCLH), up 5.8%, and Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL), up 5%, as cruise stock investors continued to react to Carnival Corporation's fourth-quarter earnings report yesterday. The weird thing is, though, that earnings report wasn't particularly...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smooth Sailing#Cruise Ship#Royal Caribbean Stock
cruiseradio.net

Royal Caribbean Temporarily Bans Smoking in the Casino

A recent update on the Royal Caribbean website shows that the cruise line has temporarily banned smoking in its casinos through at least January 5, 2022. We were first alerted of the change from a Cruise Radio listener who is currently sailing on Mariner of the Seas. Last Friday, the...
LIFESTYLE
cruisehive.com

Royal Caribbean Update on Re-Entry Testing, Casino Smoking, and Final Payment

Recent policy changes worldwide and onboard for the Royal Caribbean ships seem to be having a further effect on the on board operations for the cruise line. Following the implementation of several restrictions, including the mandatory wearing of masks inside the ships, fears of the mass spreading of Omicron, and a recent, although minor, outbreak of COVID cases onboard one of its ships, Royal Caribbean is now banning smoking in its casinos.
LIFESTYLE
royalcaribbeanblog.com

Royal Caribbean pushes back final payment for April and May 2022 cruises

If you have a Royal Caribbean cruise booked in April or May 2022, you will have more time to decide to make final payment. Royal Caribbean announced it has extended the final payment window to 30 days-to-sailing (DTS) for April and May 2022 departures (excluding China & Singapore departures). Prior...
LIFESTYLE
cruisehive.com

First Chinese-Built Carnival Corporation Cruise Ship Floats Out

The first-ever large cruise ship built entirely in China achieved a significant milestone this week as it floated for the first time. The vessel, known only under the name “Project No. 1” for now, is set to be completed by September of 2023. The floating out ceremony was...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Singapore
Street.Com

Royal Caribbean Reports Covid Outbreak on Ship That Was 95% Vaxxed

The cruise sector could see some pressure Monday after a Covid-19 outbreak on a Royal Caribbean Cruise (RCL) - Get Royal Caribbean Group Report ship that returned to port in Miami on Saturday with 48 guests and crew testing positive. The Symphony of the Seas set sail on December 11...
MIAMI, FL
740thefan.com

Royal Caribbean says 48 passengers test positive for Omicron variant on ship

(Reuters) -Royal Caribbean Group said on Monday 48 people on its Symphony of the Seas cruise ship tested positive for COVID-19, fueling concerns that the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus could put a damper on a recovery in the cruise industry. The cruise operator said it had 6,091 guests...
Anchorage Daily News

Royal Caribbean cruise ship docks at Miami port with 48 cases of COVID

MIAMI -- Forty-eight passengers and crew members tested positive for COVID-19 on Royal Caribbean’s Symphony of the Seas ship, which docked at PortMiami on Saturday, the cruise company said. The four dozen cases on the massive cruise ship, where vaccination was required for the vast majority of passengers 12...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Travel Weekly

Royal Caribbean and NCL tighten mask requirement on ships

Royal Caribbean International and Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) have tightened mask policies on ships as public health standards “evolve” in response to rising Omicron case numbers. Masks are now required for all Royal guests aged two and above regardless of vaccination status unless eating or drinking. Royal said...
INDUSTRY
cruzely.com

Carnival, Royal Caribbean, and NCL Respond to Omicron With Mask Rules

Since cruises returned, they’ve faced not just a challenge in ramping up ships that were laid up for roughly a year-and-a-half. They’ve also faced a pandemic that continues to evolve and still shows no signs of easing. When ships returned in mid-summer, cases were relatively low as vaccines...
PUBLIC HEALTH
cruisehive.com

Carnival Cruise Line Updates Protocols for Sailings Through January 2022

Carnival Cruise Line updated its health and safety protocols on December 17, 2021, and sent notifications to guests detailing some changes due to the Omicron variant. This change comes as two other major cruise lines have also tightened measures to make sure guests and crew remain safe. Carnival Cruise Line...
ECONOMY
TravelPulse

Royal Caribbean, Norwegian Cruise Line to Tighten Mask Rules

Two major cruise lines, Norwegian and Royal Caribbean, have both tightened their policy on onboard face masks in the wake of a swift-moving Omicron. The COVID-19 variant has forced the cruise companies to now require all passengers to wear masks while they are in indoor areas aboard the ship unless they are eating or drinking.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
77K+
Post
291K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy