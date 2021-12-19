ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Manchin a no-go on the Build Back Better Act

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN) — Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia said he’s a no on the Build Back Better Act, effectively ending negotiations on this version of legislation that would expand the nation’s social safety net. Manchin has always been a key holdout for the legislation, sharing...

Fox News

Ted Cruz warns Dem nastiness towards Manchin could backfire: 'We would welcome him' into the Republican Party

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, hailed his Democratic colleague Joe Manchin, W. Va., following his shocking declaration he could not support Build Back Better. "I think Joe's decision was the right decision. I think it's a really big deal," Cruz told Fox News on Monday at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest in Phoenix. "The Build Back Broke Bill was a disaster. It was a train wreck. It was Bernie Sanders' socialist budget. It was trillions in new spending, trillions in new debt, trillions in new taxes, it would have driven inflation through the roof. We've already got inflation exploding across the country. And it was reckless and irresponsible. And you know what, the people of West Virginia don't want it. Manchin did the right thing. He actually represented the men and women of his state."
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Leader McConnell (R-KY) Reacts To Manchin’s Decision To Not Support Build Back Better, ‘Exactly What The Country Needed’

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) joined the Guy Benson Show to exclusively react to West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin’s decision to not support President Biden’s build-back better spending bill. McConnell also weighed in on former President Trump’s criticism of him and how he thinks the 2022 midterm elections are shaping up.
CONGRESS & COURTS
mediaite.com

Manchin Fires Back at White House Staff After Psaki Torched Him for Killing Spending Bill: I Got to My ‘Wit’s End’ With Them

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) fired back at the White House on Monday, a day after it released a statement in response to the senator coming out earlier that day in opposition to President Joe Biden’s proposed signature Build Back Better legislation that would drastically expand America’s welfare state and seek to combat climate change.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Ocasio-Cortez wrongly suggests she represents more people in Congress than Joe Manchin

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., wrongly suggested she represented more people than Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., in an interview on Monday. In an appearance on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," Ocasio-Cortez seethed at Manchin, who announced Sunday he would vote against the massive Build Back Better social policy package and complained that the U.S. Senate was "notoriously" designed for smaller populations to have more power than larger ones.
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

His blistering statement aside, Joe Manchin and other Dems were pretty darn close on climate change provisions. It may keep dragging the bill toward the finish line.

Half a trillion dollars in climate investments would be a BFD, folks. What's happening: Despite his Sunday statement savaging the social spending bill's clean energy language, Democrats and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) were quite close to agreement on that title, according to public and private statements from those involved in the talks. Consider these:
ENVIRONMENT
POLITICO

Not good for Dems: Stephanie Murphy's decision to retire should alarm House Democrats. It's not like other recent retirement decisions.

The third-term Florida Democrat revealed her decision first to POLITICO. What happened: Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-Fla.), a third-term lawmaker and leading centrist, revealed to our Sarah Ferris that she would not seek reelection to her central Florida House seat. She's far from the first Democrat to announce retirement, but you need to think about this decision quite differently. Compare Murphy, who won her seat in 2016, to others:
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Axios

Biden: "Sen. Manchin and I are going to get something done"

President Biden said Tuesday that he and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) "are going to get something done" despite Manchin's opposition to the Build Back Better agenda. Why it matters: His comments come after days after Manchin announced that he will not vote for the $1.75 trillion spending package. Catch up...
CONGRESS & COURTS

