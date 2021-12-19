ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

SC attorney general files appeal on OSHA vaccine mandate ruling

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s attorney general on Saturday filed an appeal to the Supreme Court over a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for larger businesses. The filing comes after Attorney General Alan Wilson vowed to fight Friday night’s ruling from the U.S. 6th Circuit Court of Appeals....

