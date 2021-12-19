ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Advertising Platform OpenX Will Pay $2 Million for Collecting Personal Information from Children in Violation of Children’s Privacy Law

WASHINGTON, D.C. — California-based online advertising platform OpenX Technologies, Inc. will be required to pay $2 million to settle Federal Trade Commission allegations that the company collected personal information from children under 13 without parental consent, a direct violation of a federal children’s privacy protection law. The FTC also alleged that...

