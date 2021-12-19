ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Fire damages six homes in three-alarm fire in Harrisburg

By James Wesser, Daniel Hamburg
abc27 News
abc27 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PfHPZ_0dR6l3xT00

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Fire crews were on the scene of a three-alarm fire at the 1330 block of South 13th Street in Harrisburg on Sunday, Dec. 19.

The homeowner, Dustin Najdek, was the only person home at the time of the fire. His wife was at work, and his stepson was at a friend’s house. Najdek was doing laundry and had the dryer running. He left for no more than ten minutes to visit his wife at her place of work. When Najdek came back, he discovered the fire.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

“When I came back the lights weren’t on. There was a fire between the dryer and the fridge up top on the ceiling. There were a couple of other places but mainly right there.” Najdek said.

Fire crews were dispatched at 12:18 p.m. for smoke coming out of the back of the building. When crews arrived, they discovered heavy smoke in the street and fire coming out the back of the house.

“These are 2 1/2 story wood frames. The fire quickly spread because of the construction to multiple houses on both sides of the row, so ultimately we have about six homes that were damaged and four of them heavily in fire quite quickly,” Harrisburg Bureau of Fire Chief Brian Enterline said.

Four-year-old injured from being shot in Harrisburg

The fire department had to upgrade the fire to a third alarm. This was to get mutual aid partners from the county to get the blaze under control.

“The first in units did a tremendous job trying to push in on the fire. It just overwhelmed us with the amount of fire that was coming out of the back of the building. And it was deep-seated in the walls and ceilings so it was a very labor-intensive operation to get it opened up and get the fire out,” Chief Enterline said.

Najdek thinks the fire could be electrical.

“I feel bad for the people next to us, but I don’t even know what even would’ve caused the fire in our house. Like I said, maybe electric, but I don’t know.”

Winter wonderland held for kids in Harrisburg

Najdek rescued the family dog and three of eight cats that were inside the home at the time of the fire. The other five of them did die in the home.

“I seen my dog and I found my one white and black cat, took her out, and then the one cat, the girl cat, we rescued from outside. She followed us. She was all burned up. She’s at the vet. And then there was a cat in the window because we open the front window so they could look out and I was able to lift it up and he got out, but our other five cats, they’re all gone,” Najdek said.

“Any fire is difficult for us and for our residents. Fires during the Christmas holiday are absolutely gut-wrenching to us, especially when you have the Christmas trees and the presents already in place.” Chief Enterline said.

No one else was seriously injured or killed in the fire.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
abc27 News

Manheim Township appoints new fire chief

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster’s fire chief is leaving for another municipality in the county. Manheim Township announced that Scott Little would be the fire and rescue department’s next chief. He will replace current Fire Chief Rick Kane, who will retire in January. Little will be bringing his breadth of experience to Manheim Township, […]
MANHEIM, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Home, PA
City
Harrisburg, PA
Harrisburg, PA
Accidents
Harrisburg, PA
Crime & Safety
abc27 News

Trooper Minute: Operation Safe Holiday

(WHTM) — The holidays are here once again and as we gather this year with friends and family, it is important for all to do their part and celebrate in a responsible manner. The Pennsylvania State Police has a reminder for drivers during the holiday season. As traffic continues to increase over the next few […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Rite Aid to close dozens of stores

(WHTM) — Pharmacy chain Rite Aid says it is closing dozens of stores to save money. Rite Aid will close 63 stores, which should save the company about $25 million. The company also reported that it lost $36 million dollars in its latest quarterly report. The company remains in Pennsylvania, but it moved its headquarters […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Tree#Volunteers#Black Cat#Mutual Aid#Accident#Whtm#Harrisburg Bureau Of Fire
abc27 News

Midstate Red Cross volunteers help Kentucky storm victims

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The need for help continues after a tornado raced through Kentucky and other southern states, and the Red Cross is providing assistance. Nearly 500 Red Cross disaster workers are in the region providing food, shelter, clothing, and comfort kits to victims of the deadly tornado that destroyed homes and businesses in […]
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

Donation drive held in Chambersburg to help Kentucky tornado victims

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A grassroots effort was underway to help storm victims in Kentucky. People from around the region dropped off non-perishable food, clothing, and other items to a collection site at Dick’s Flooring and Cabinetry in Chambersburg. All of the items will be shipped to a warehouse in Kentucky and distributed to people […]
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cats
abc27 News

Coronavirus in Pennsylvania weekly update: 7,252 average daily cases Dec. 13 to Dec. 19, 2021

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Today, the Pennsylvania Department of Health provided a weekly COVID-19 update as of Monday, Dec. 20. “This week we are continuing the ongoing data integrity partnership with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to update the CDC dashboards,” Acting Secretary of Health Keara Klinepeter said. “Later this week, the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Parent pours bleach on student at Rowland Academy in Harrisburg

(WHTM) — Harrisburg School District officials say a parent poured bleach on a student at Rowland Academy. The district held a news conference Tuesday night where they shared details about what may have led to the incident and what’s being done to better protect students. Eric Turman, Harrisburg School District superintendent, said what happened on […]
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

York City Police finding new ways to recruit officers

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Recruiting people to work in any kind of organization right now is tough. Now, imagine being a police department, that wants people who live in the city and look more like the city’s residents. York thinks it’s possible and worth the effort. “I’m hoping to take a step back,” York Police […]
YORK, PA
abc27 News

Lancaster superintendent demands more money for school district

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A milestone in a long process, that could have a big impact on some Midstate schoolchildren. The question is, are children in some districts being vastly shortchanged by the Commonwealth? The School District of Lancaster (SDOL) actually promised last week they would speak on the topic just as soon as […]
LANCASTER, PA
abc27 News

abc27 News

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy