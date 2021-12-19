ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yellowstone prequel ‘1883’ premieres tonight: How to watch, time, trailer, stream for free

By Victoria Priola, eCommerce writer
The Staten Island Advance
 2 days ago
“1883,” the “Yellowstone” prequel, premieres on the Paramount Network on Sunday, Dec. 19, at 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT). You can also watch it on Philo, FuboTV and Paramount+. The premiere episode will be on all three streaming services but the remainder of the episodes will be exclusively on...

Popculture

'Yellowstone' Fans Need to Watch This Awesome Netflix Movie ASAP

Netflix might not have Yellowstone, but there's a movie that might fill the void. There's sadly no sign that the Paramount Network show will ever come to the streaming platform, given that it's currently streaming on Peacock and its spinoffs are set for Paramount+. However, there's a movie currently in Netflix's catalog that Yellowstone fans should watch the next time they're itching for a movie night. That movie is Wind River.
Decider.com

Saddest TV Cancellations of 2021

This year undoubtedly brought us some great new television, with shows such as Shadow and Bone, Hawkeye, True Story, Only Murders In The Building and more making their debut. However, we may have lost just as many TV treasures as we gained. Thats right: 2021 robbed us of some of our favorite series!
IGN

Every Cancelled and Ending TV Show Announced in 2021

Here's a list of all of the TV shows that have been cancelled or announced to be ending in 2021 so far. When a series is abruptly cancelled before it's able to wrap up its story, it could be for a number of reasons: ratings, budget, or casting complications. On the other hand, shows such as Netflix's The Crown and AMC's The Walking Dead have announced in advance when they're ending, allowing both shows to go out on their own terms and hopefully craft a series finale with a satisfying conclusion. Which shows are you sad to see coming to an end?
Popculture

'Yellowstone' Prequel '1883' Casts 'Dances With Wolves' Star

The upcoming Yellowstone prequel, 1883, has added a new actor to its cast, bringing in Dances With Wolves star Graham Greene. According to Collider, Greene will play Spotted Eagle, a Crow elder who helps the Dutton family on their journey to the American West. He joins previously announced main cast members Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, and Billy Bob Thornton.
Outsider.com

When Will ‘1883’ Episode 2 Air on Cable TV?

Fans will get to bring in the new year by stepping back into time with the latest episode of 1883. The Yellowstone spinoff takes viewers on a cross-country journey with the Dutton ancestors, two of which are played by country icons and celebrity couple, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill. As...
Popculture

'Yellowstone' Shut out of Another Major Awards Show

Yellowstone is continuing to be snubbed by the awards circuit. The Taylor Sheridan-created Paramount Network series, starring Kevin Costner, did not receive a single nomination for the 2021 Critics' Choice Awards, which is set to take place on Sunday, Jan. 9. The blatant snub came just Costner, who stars as John Dutton, was snubbed by the 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards, with Yellowstone also not receiving a nomination in the outstanding drama category.
Popculture

'1883': Billy Bob Thornton Reveals Next Step of His Career Ahead of 'Yellowstone' Prequel's Premiere

1883 star Billy Bob Thornton's wild career has reached television in recent years, and he has no reason to leave the small screen behind. Following his award-winning turn in Fargo Season 1 and his lead role in Amazon Prime's Goliath, Thornton now stars in the upcoming Yellowstone prequel series 1883. That's just the beginning of the next stage for the 66-year-old Oscar-winner as he plans to continue working in movies and television while recording new music.
countryliving.com

A Second 'Yellowstone' Spinoff Is in the Works: Here's Everything We Know About '6666'

Two Yellowstone spinoffs, 1883 and 6666, are coming to television. Both shows will air on Paramount+, a new streaming service. Yellowstone fans, rejoice! There's lots of exciting news for fans of the top-rated cable show. One Yellowstone prequel called 1883 is only weeks away, and it will introduce fans to the origins of the Dutton family empire. And now Paramount+ has announced that a second spinoff, 6666 (working title), will also air on the new streaming service.
epicstream.com

Yellowstone Season 4, Episode 7 Spoilers: One Step Close to the Enemy

Exciting new conflicts continue to ravish the Duttons. Yellowstone Season 4, Episode 7 looks to be quite exciting, as it also is, sort of stressful. For one, this specific episode is extended to an hour and 13 minutes, making it the longest one since the start of the season. But where will this extended run time take us? There's plenty to look forward to, that we are sure of.
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’: Rip Learns Major John Dutton Secret in Tonight’s Episode

Fans of the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone” could be in for a real doozy with tonight’s (Sunday) brand new season. A new teaser trailer for tonight’s episode dropped earlier today and has “Yellowstone” fans cranking up the excitement. A lot of action is packed into the 30-second clip and it appears we could be getting some answers to long-awaited questions. One of the most interesting moments in the trailer occurs at the very beginning. John Dutton and Rip Wheeler are traveling to an unknown location inside a “Yellowstone” vehicle. John informs Rip that he knows who tried to kill him as a concerned look overcomes Rip’s face. Fans of the show can’t wait to see how Rip reacts when he learns of who tried to kill his boss and future father-in-law. We wouldn’t want to be the bad guys in this situation with Rip on a trail of destruction.
townandcountrymag.com

Yellowstone Creator Taylor Sheridan's Next Show is Set to Star Sylvester Stallone

In case you were worried that Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan wouldn't have enough to keep him busy, you can relax. In addition to the mega-hit ranching drama, the newly-launched Jeremy Renner-fronted Mayor of Kingstown, the Yellowstone prequel series 1883 which is set to debut this month, and a still in-the-works Yellowstone spin-off set on the 6666 ranch, Sheridan has yet another show in the pipeline, and this one has a very unexpected star.
The Hollywood Reporter

Paramount+’s ‘1883’: TV Review

So as I was saying when I reviewed Taylor Sheridan’s Mayor of Kingstown last month, the Yellowstone creator makes bombastic, macho throwbacks, shows that your uncle or father might celebrate because “they don’t make ’em like this anymore.” To be more specific, though, Sheridan makes shows (and movies) that are classic Westerns without actually necessarily being Westerns. Yellowstone, or features like Sicario or Hell or High Water, have the geography and character archetypes of a Western, brought into the present day for a slight revisionist twist. Even something that isn’t a clear genre match, like Mayor of Kingstown, finds Sheridan...
Popculture

Tom Hanks to Appear in 'Yellowstone' Prequel '1883'

The upcoming Yellowstone prequel, 1883, made a big casting announcement today, revealing that Tom Hanks is set to appear in the new series. He joins previously announced main cast members Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, and Billy Bob Thornton.The Oscar-winning star is not joining 1883 as a main cast member but, according to Deadline, he does turn up in the second episode during a flashback scene. Hanks portrays Union General George Meade, who Tim McGraw's James Dutton met at the Battle of Antietam — one of the Civil War's bloodiest battles.
Primetimer

Yellowstone prequel 1883 was extremely tough to film

"Making a western is a little like building a time machine out of wooden planks, leather straps and canvas sheets," says Noel Murray of the Paramount+ spinoff of Yellowstone. "But when the cast and crew of the new Paramount+ series 1883 headed into America’s frontier past, some wondered if they would ever make it back. The show’s writer-producer (and sometime director) Taylor Sheridan created 1883 as a prequel to his popular Paramount Network series Yellowstone, which tells the present-day story of John Dutton (Kevin Costner), an aging Montana rancher trying to hold on to the enormous spread his family has owned for generations. Premiering Sunday on Paramount+, 1883 is a Dutton origin story, following the original settlers of the Yellowstone land as they endure the hardships of the Oregon Trail, accompanied by European immigrants and a few skilled frontiersmen. Telling this story required a challenging five-month shoot that is still going — it began in August in a 100-degree Texas swelter and is continuing into the single-digit chill of winter in Montana. The locations have been remote, the days long, and in striving for authenticity Sheridan and his team have pushed themselves to the limit. Calling from the set while putting the finishing touches on the 10-episode series — at press time, shooting was scheduled to wrap in early January, a few weeks after the first episode debuts — Sheridan recalled one particularly draining day when they struggled with something pioneers did all the time: piloting a wagon across a river." Sheridan says: “Here it is the 21st century. And of course we choose a small river. But what we found out is that it’s still almost irresponsibly dangerous. And that’s with multiple stunt people and with us practicing it for weeks on end...Fortunately, no one got hurt. But it was a pretty dicey deal.” Faith Hill, who co-stars with husband Tim McGraw, says: “It is without a doubt, and Tim will say this as well, the most physically and mentally challenging thing we have ever done. It is a beautiful portrayal but I mean, it’s real.” Even Sam Elliott, a veteran of dozens of TV and movie westerns, found 1883 "difficult" to film. “We’re getting it onscreen, and in the end that’s what matters," he says. "This is really going to be something special.”
The Staten Island Advance

