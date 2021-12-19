ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

In Memoriam: A Look Back At Bing Crosby's Career

By Cynthia Springer - Promipool on MSN.com
ourcommunitynow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBing Crosby influenced both the music and film industry with...

ourcommunitynow.com

Comments / 0

Related
92.7 WOBM

The story behind Bing Crosby’s “White Christmas”

Its the most popular Christmas record of all time. And, it has quite a history. There are several versions of this classic. But this now-classic song was seen and heard for the first time, in the movie "Holiday Inn" in 1941. On a warm day in 1940, Irving Berlin (who...
MUSIC
NME

Mac DeMarco shares cover of Bing Crosby’s ‘I’ll Be Home For Christmas’

Mac DeMarco has shared his annual Christmas cover for 2021 – listen to his version of Bing Crosby’s ‘I’ll Be Home For Christmas’ below. Across the last five years, the musician has shared a festive cover every December, with 2020’s version coming in the shape of a rendition of ‘Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas’.
MUSIC
Houston Chronicle

Book World: Mel Brooks looks back on his delightfully deranged career

- - - The most provocative comedian of our moment makes a cameo appearance late in Mel Brooks's voluminous memoir, "All About Me!: My Remarkable Life in Show Business," and immediately recontextualizes the hero of its previous 384 pages. Dave Chappelle played a supporting character in Brooks's 1993 spoof, "Robin...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bing Crosby
DoYouRemember?

Mariah Carey, Kids, And Boyfriend Share Christmas Swimming Tradition In Candid Video

With Christmas fast approaching, Mariah Carey set off on a holiday vacation with her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka and her ten-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe Cannon. The quartet headed to Aspen, Colorado to indulge in a holiday tradition together. When it comes to some aspects of her personal life, Carey has kept things private, like when she first started dating Tanaka and requested, “Can we just keep that private between us? Me and my boyfriend don’t want to do that.” On this occasion, however, she offered followers a charming look into her family life just in time for the holidays.
Livingston Daily | Daily Press & Argus

13-year-old Elvis planning to make a career out of paying tribute to the 'King'

Bryson Vines knows more about Elvis Presley than fans much older than him. At 13 years old, Bryson already has been performing as an Elvis tribute artist for several years. When he is not attending eighth grade at Charyl Stockwell Academy, he spends his time learning about Elvis' life, practicing his songs and perfecting his dance moves and signature lip curl.
HOWELL, MI
Hello Magazine

Celine Dion delights fans with rare family Christmas photograph

Celine Dion gave fans a reason to celebrate this holiday season when she took to social media to share a rare family photograph. The superstar singer has been posting several Christmas-themed challenges for her fans via her Instagram Stories. The latest saw her issue one while also including an adorable...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#In Memoriam#American
openculture.com

Watch Bing Crosby’s Final Christmas Special, Featuring a Famous Duet with Bowie, and Bowie Introducing His New Song, “Heroes” (1977)

Bing Crosby died in October of 1977, but that didn’t stop him from appearing in living rooms all over America for Christmas. He’d already completed the shoot for his final CBS television special Bing Crosby’s Merrie Olde Christmas, along with such collaborators as Ron Moody, Stanley Baxter, the Trinity Boys Choir, Twiggy, and a young fellow by the name of David Bowie. Of course, Bowie had long since achieved his own dream of fame, at least to the younger generation; it was viewers who’d grown up listening to Crosby who needed an introduction. And they received a memorable one indeed, in the form of the Bowie-Crosby duet “Peace on Earth/Little Drummer Boy,” previously featured here on Open Culture.
MUSIC
udiscovermusic.com

Classic Christmas Songs From Bing Crosby, Frank Sinatra & More Receive First-Ever Videos

This holiday season, UMe has once again teamed up with legendary artists and estates to create official animated videos for some of the most beloved holiday songs in the Christmas canon from the likes of Bing Crosby, Burl Ives, Dean Martin, Ella Fitzgerald, Frank Sinatra, The Jackson 5, Jimmy Durante, Marvin Gaye, and Nat King Cole.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

John Wayne’s Son Remembers How He ‘Almost Exploded’ Over Christmas Gift From The Duke

We all know that the great John Wayne was a legend during the Golden Age of Hollywood. Turns out he was a legend when it came to buying Christmas presents as well. If you are reading this right now, then there’s a very good chance you know who John Wayne is. And even if you don’t know him, you have at least heard his name. After all, Wayne was basically the entire face of the Western film genre and he is without a doubt one of the most iconic actors of all time. “The Duke,” as so many people often referred to him, starred in more than 80 movies while on top of Hollywood. But he is perhaps best known for his work in Westerns and war movies.
CELEBRITIES
Stereogum

Mac DeMarco – “I’ll Be Home For Christmas” (Bing Crosby Cover)

Mac DeMarco has been covering a different Christmas song every December for years now. Last year it was “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas.” Before that it was “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town” in 2019 and “The Christmas Song” in 2018 and “Wonderful Christmastime” in 2017.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy