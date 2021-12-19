ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tinton Falls, NJ

New Jersey Man Dies In Fiery Crash On Garden State Parkway

By Harry Hurley
WPG Talk Radio
WPG Talk Radio
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The New Jersey State Police have release some of the details involving a New Jersey man, who died late last night in a fiery car crash on the Garden State Parkway in...

wpgtalkradio.com

Petch#3
2d ago

May they all R.I.P. Their selfless & courageous service to their respective communities will never be forgotten. #BackTheBlue 💙💙#TheThinBlueLine 👮🚔🚨💙

WPG Talk Radio

Double Homicide in Lakewood, NJ, Under Investigation

An investigation is ongoing into a double homicide that occurred in Lakewood Township early on Sunday morning. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer issued a statement announcing that the OCPO's Major Crimes Unit along with Lakewood Police and the Ocean County Sheriff's Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit are looking into the murder that occurred this morning in the township.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Update – Linwood, NJ, Cops: Belhaven, Mainland H.S. Shelter-in-place Lifted

UPDATE FROM LINWOOD POLICE - 1:15PM:. At approximately 1:00 PM, at Belhaven Middle School, the Linwood Police Department conducted an investigation in regards to information that we received. At the conclusion of the investigation we determined that there was no credible threat. At this time, school staff and our Police Department, coordinated to lift the shelter in place and notified Seaview and Mainland of the same.
LINWOOD, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Atlantic City, NJ, Cops: Ventnor Man Arrested With Ghost Gun in His Pants

Cops in Atlantic City say a man from Ventnor is facing charges after he was arrested Thursday evening for being in possession of a ghost gun. The Atlantic City Police Department says around 5 PM, two of their officers saw 23-year-old Alexander Boynes walking in the 1500 block of Caspian Avenue. Those officers had received information from a concerned citizen that Boynes was armed.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

WPG Talk Radio

ABOUT

WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

