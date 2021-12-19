Bird’s Eye Tour of Israeli National Parks & Nature Reserves

Region residents are invited to join a ranger for a hike through Indiana Dunes National Park’s Miller Woods this Sunday December 19, 2021, from 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm, starting from Paul H. Douglas Center. A news release says the hike follows the Paul H. Douglas Trail “and is spectacular in its varied habitats including globally rare black oak savanna, interdunal pannes, wetlands, and towering sand dunes that offer incredible views of Lake Michigan and Chicago. The moderately difficult hike is 3.5 miles long with a stop at the lakefront. Wear sturdy shoes and bring water.” The Paul H. Douglas Center for Environmental Education is located in the western portion of the national park at 100 North Lake Street in the Miller neighborhood of Gary. For more information on this or other programs at Indiana Dunes National Park call 219-395-1882 or visit www.nps.gov/indu .
