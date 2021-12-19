Bird’s Eye Tour of Israeli National Parks & Nature Reserves

Israel has announced a ban on citizens travelling to the United States amid concerns about Omicron, the new Covid variant, and rising infections in both countries. The ban will come into affect at 10pm on Tuesday, Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennet said on Sunday night, with eight other countries joining a “no fly” list. It will mean travel from Israel to more than 50 countries is forbidden, and those returning from red-listed destinations will be required to quarantine upon returning. Special permission will meanwhile be required for anyone wanting to fly from Israel to a red-listed country. The announcement...

