Aston Martin has been turning its fortunes nicely thanks to the DBX, an SUV that is now responsible for more than 50% of the brand's sales. Thanks to the success of the swanky SUV, Aston Martin can still focus some of its attention on offerings that make the enthusiast happy, and few are as hotly anticipated as the new Vantage V12. We've seen a prototype tearing up the Nurburgring, but official info from Aston Martin has not been forthcoming. The British marque then released its first teaser a couple of weeks back, giving us a taste of what the new engine would sound like. Now, we get our first glimpse of the special sportscar's front end.

CARS ・ 9 DAYS AGO