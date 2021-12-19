ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

GSK picks ex-Tesco chief Lewis to head spun-off consumer healthcare arm – Sky News

By Syndicated Content
go955.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – GlaxoSmithKline Plc has picked former Chief Executive Officer of Tesco Plc Dave Lewis to head GSK’s...

go955.com

Comments / 0

Related
ShareCast

Glaxo appoints ex-Tesco boss as chair of new consumer healthcare business

The consumer healthcare division is being demerged next summer and is expected to be listed on the London Stock Exchange. Glaxo said on Monday that the business now has "an exceptional portfolio of world-class, category-leading brands, together with global scale and new innovation capabilities, offering a differentiated proposition that combines trusted science and human understanding".
BUSINESS
go955.com

Manchester United set to name Richard Arnold as CEO – Sky News

(Reuters) – Manchester United will name Richard Arnold as its new chief executive officer in the next few days, Sky News reported on Monday. Arnold, who is currently the group’s managing director, will take over the leadership role in the new year, the report added. (Reporting by Sinchita...
MANCHESTER, MI
go955.com

Oxford, AstraZeneca launch work on Omicron-targeted vaccine – FT

(Reuters) – Oxford University and AstraZeneca Plc have begun work to produce an Omicron-targeted version of their coronavirus vaccine, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday. (Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sky News#Gsk#Glaxosmithkline Plc#Spun#Health Care#Reuters#Tesco
go955.com

SoftBank to borrow $4 billion from Apollo-led group

(Reuters) -SoftBank Group Corp is borrowing nearly $4 billion from a group led by private equity giant Apollo Global Management Inc , a source familiar with the matter said, as the conglomerate looks to increase cash on hand after its finances came under pressure. The loan, to be secured by...
BUSINESS
freightwaves.com

Traton continues remake of Navistar, swapping executives between subsidiaries

Volkswagen AG’s Traton SE is continuing its makeover of recently acquired Navistar International, importing a MAN SE executive to lead commercial operations and dispatching a top Navistar executive to the German company’s corresponding position. Interestingly, both Goran Nyberg, who begins at Navistar as executive vice president of commercial...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Jefferies CEO Handler says he tested positive, isolated for COVID

NEW YORK, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF.N) Chief Executive Officer Richard Handler said on Instagram on Sunday that he had tested positive for COVID three days after deciding this month to ask Jefferies staff to work from home again. Handler said he would complete his 10th...
BUSINESS
itechpost.com

Microchip Implant as COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker? It's Coming

A Swedish firm named Epicenter is currently promoting a microchip implant that aims to be a COVID-19 vaccine tracker. In addition, the said COVID-19 microchip implant costs as low as $100. Microchip Implant as COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker?. In a video posted by South China Morning Post, it showed a microchip...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
TechCrunch

Indian e-commerce startup Snapdeal files for IPO

The New Delhi-based startup, which counts SoftBank among its backers, said in its draft prospectus that it will issue fresh shares worth $165 million. Some of its existing investors, including SoftBank, Sequoia Capital India and Foxconn, plan to sell as many as 30.7 million secondary shares in the IPO. The...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Dutch digital mapmaker TomTom says it will extend Volkswagen partnership

AMSTERDAM, Dec 21 (Reuters) - TomTom NV (TOM2.AS), the Dutch digital mapmaking company, said on Tuesday it would extend a supply partnership with Volkswagen, integrating its mapping and navigation technology into Volkwagen's cars, including electric vehicles. "This multi-year deal between TomTom and the Volkswagen Group covers all markets globally excluding...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
AFP

NatWest Markets pleads guilty to fraud in US, fined $35 mn

NatWest Markets pled guilty and agreed to a $35 million fine to settle US criminal charges that it committed fraud in the Treasury bond market, the Department of Justice announced Tuesday. NatWest Markets pled guilty to two counts of fraud connected to "spoofing" in the giant US Treasury market.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Interesting Engineering

What Makes the Omicron Variant So Dangerous?

The WHO has confirmed that, by December 19, the Omicron variant had spread to more than 89 countries. Many epidemiologists believe that Omicron will shortly become the dominant strain of COVID-19, replacing the delta variant (which is currently the dominant coronavirus variant). Compared to Delta, Omicron is capable of multiplying 70 times faster inside the human respiratory tract.
PUBLIC HEALTH
investing.com

3 Stocks to Buy After Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley Get Bullish on Japan

As most economies struggle to deal with the economic fallout from the spread of the COVID-19 omicron variant, Japan is boasting high vaccination rates, low inflation, and favorable growth prospects. And given Goldman Sachs’ (GS) and Morgan Stanley’s (MS) bullish outlook on the country’s growth prospects, we think it could be wise to bet on fundamentally sound Japan-based stocks Honda Motor (HMC), Sumitomo Mitsui Financial (NYSE:SMFG), and Canon (CAJ). Let’s discuss.While most economies are still grappling with the rapidly spreading COVID-19 omicron variant, Japan is boasting a high vaccination rate. According to Statista, as of November 30, 2021, more than 72% of the third-largest economy’s population was fully vaccinated (two doses). The country is also accelerating COVID-19 booster shots and securing oral medicines, which will likely help the economy recover faster.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy