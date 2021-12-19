ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paris, IL

Hospital to host chocolate sale

By Bradley Zimmerman
WCIA
WCIA
 2 days ago

PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) — The Paris Community Hospital Volunteers will host their annual Christmas chocolate sale this week.

The sale will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday at Paris Community Hospital.

Nearly 65 varieties of chocolates and snacks, including salsas, hot sauces, jams, jellies, relishes and preserves will be on sale. Sugar-free options will be available.

Proceeds from the sale will support the efforts of the PCH Volunteers, who provide financial assistance to hospital projects and award scholarships to area students pursuing healthcare careers.

#Chocolates#Charity#Paris Community Hospital#The Pch Volunteers
WCIA

WCIA

