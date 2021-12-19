ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Great Basin Apothecary and Herbal Cooperative

thefallonpost.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHerbalist Mandie Koeckes has opened her new evidence-based apothecary in Unit K at 1525 West Williams Avenue offering local organic herbs, herbal simples, salves and tinctures, teas, and educational information on a wide variety of topics. “Herbalism is the people's first medicine, where doctors used a pharmacopoeia of plants...

www.thefallonpost.org

Comments / 0

Related
ledger.news

Herbal Allies: Adaptogens — What are they and why might you want them?

There is a lot of interest in “adaptogens” these days. Herbalists use the term adaptogen when describing herbs or other substances (including mushrooms) used to stimulate or increase the body’s resistance to stress and help its systems return to a balanced state called “homeostasis.” Whether the cause is environmental, emotional, anxiety, trauma or fatigue, adaptogenic substances are said to help the body to manage stress. In the 1940‘s, when the term adaptogen was originated, herbs of this type were known as restorative, tonic, or rejuvenating herbs. The term adaptogen is more commonly used today, but you’ll still occasionally hear some herbalists refer to them as tonics or restoratives. The ancient art of healing/medicine in India, known as Ayurveda, has been aware of, researching, and successfully using adaptogens for thousands of years. Much of what we know is due to their practices and studies.
JACKSON, CA
Mashed

Nearly 20% Agree This Is The Worst Store Bought Ice Cream Brand

How much do you love ice cream? If you're a fan of desserts in general, chances are you routinely crave this sweet, rich, frozen treat that always seems to hit the spot — whether it's enjoyed piled high on a waffle cone, buried under an avalanche of sundae toppings, or eaten straight from the pint. And while it's great fun to make your own ice cream or grab some at your local scoop shop, virtually every supermarket in the U.S. features freezer cases chock full of an almost staggering variety of brands and flavors to enjoy at home.
FOOD & DRINKS
12tomatoes.com

Why You Should Put Paper Towels In The Fridge

Paper towels are some of the most versatile items in the home. We are accustomed to reaching them for them when a number of spills and issues take place. Some might knock the idea of keeping them in the fridge before they have even had the chance to hear us out. Did you know that these towels can be used in ways that you never thought possible? There’s no way that you ever could have expected this one, that is for sure.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
Domaine

How to Clean Your Shower and Keep It Absolutely Gleaming

It should come as no surprise that you need to clean your shower. Our showers see us at our absolute filthiest, so it takes no time at all for soap scum, mildew, and other gunk to build up. “Generally speaking, bathrooms can be packed full of germs—and that’s especially true...
LIFESTYLE
goodshomedesign.com

Building a house from pallets. From start to finish

Building a house is not an easy task, as years of training are required even for professionals to master such a skill. This sounds like a more doable task for amateur builders. The next video tutorial will guide you from start to finish in the art of building a pallet...
HOME & GARDEN
Real Simple

How to Get Smoke Smell Out of Your House and Furniture

If you entertained a guest who smokes indoors, had a wildfire close by your house, or burned wood in your fireplace one long, cold evening, you may be looking to remove smoke smells from your house fast and efficiently. To get rid of smoke smells quickly, start by opening all of your windows in order to let fresh air blow in, then switch on any rotating fans in your home to increase circulation, advises Fiona B., an experienced cleaning professional at TaskRabbit.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Herbalism#Apothecary#Bacteria#Gba
Telegraph

13 quick tips for cleaning your house

This week, I want to share with you my tips for using what you probably already have in your kitchen – and not necessarily in your cleaning cupboard either – to get everything sparkling. I’m a huge fan of finding exactly the right product for each task, but sometimes it’s best to act quickly rather than wait until you have time to pop to the shops. One of my favourite sayings is never let the perfect get in the way of the good, and this is certainly true when it comes to cleaning your house – so I hope you find these quick-and-not-so-dirty tips useful.
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
The Kitchn

7 Things You Should Never Do When Cleaning the Oven

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Cleaning the oven ranks high on any list of most dreaded household tasks. Oven cleaning is awkward, time-consuming, and can call for a lot of elbow grease. With so much effort involved, many of us put off the task — and the grease and grime get even worse, which in turn makes the chore even worse. Whether you’re a faithful oven cleaner or (more likely) a procrastinator, it’s important to remember what not to do when you do get around to tackling the job.
HOME & GARDEN
Woman's World

These 2-Ingredient Biscuits Are So Easy to Make

My achilles heel as a home baker has always been making biscuits from scratch. I either spend too much time rubbing together the butter and flour or don’t chill my ingredients long enough. Both mistakes result in biscuits that aren’t flaky — basically, my worst nightmare. The good news is I’ve finally gotten over this baking hump with a recipe for two-ingredient biscuits that’s tasty and deceptively simple!
RECIPES
gardeningsoul.com

How to Make a Snake Plant to Bloom (Highly Fragrant & Rare)

When I saw my first Snake Plant blossom, it was a beautiful sight. The petals on this plant were so delicate and pretty – something you would never expect from such an unassuming looking bush!. The Sansevieria plant is a popular houseplant for its large, colorful flowers. If you’re looking...
GARDENING
99.9 KTDY

Two Easy Christmas Casserole Recipes That Will Impress Family

The two most stressful meals every year for me are Thanksgiving dinner and Christmas Dinner. It is a lot when you host a holiday in general but then you want to make sure that you have everything people are expecting you to have, which leads a lot of people to overcook. By overcooking people, mainly I am talking about myself here, tend to stress themselves out and no one needs that during the busiest time of the year.
RECIPES
ABC4

Proctor & Gamble issue recall on Pantene, Aussie, Herbal Essenses hair products

(ABC4) – Proctor & Gamble has issued a voluntary product recall to some Pantene, Aussie, Herbal Essences, and Waterless hair products. The recall has been issued for aerosol dry conditioner spray products and aerosol dry shampoo spray products from Pantene, Aussie, Herbal Essences, and Waterless. The company found traces of Benzene in the products and […]
HAIR CARE
Mashed

Morton Salt Just Issued A Huge Recall

News of a massive recall seems liable to prompt frantic friskings of the pantry. After all, such recalls can be to some disease or potentially dangerous object slipping into the product. In the case of Morton Salt, there is no need for panic. As Eat This, Not That! reports, the...
ECONOMY
The Kitchn

3 Store-Bought Frozen Meatballs That Are (Almost) Better than Homemade

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. My mother-in-law is good at many things, but making meatballs is not one of them. Actually, allow me to correct that: She is sometimes good at making meatballs. Her batches are very hit or miss — either perfect or too dense. And that’s why I’m always telling her about great store-bought options. See, there are lots of great options in the freezer section that rival homemade meatballs. (Even if you excel at making them from scratch!) I tried a lot of frozen meatballs this year (what can I say?) and, looking back on 2021, these are the three that still stand out.
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy