Great Basin Apothecary and Herbal Cooperative

There is a lot of interest in “adaptogens” these days. Herbalists use the term adaptogen when describing herbs or other substances (including mushrooms) used to stimulate or increase the body’s resistance to stress and help its systems return to a balanced state called “homeostasis.” Whether the cause is environmental, emotional, anxiety, trauma or fatigue, adaptogenic substances are said to help the body to manage stress. In the 1940‘s, when the term adaptogen was originated, herbs of this type were known as restorative, tonic, or rejuvenating herbs. The term adaptogen is more commonly used today, but you’ll still occasionally hear some herbalists refer to them as tonics or restoratives. The ancient art of healing/medicine in India, known as Ayurveda, has been aware of, researching, and successfully using adaptogens for thousands of years. Much of what we know is due to their practices and studies.

