Jennifer Lopez says she’s not upset over Ben Affleck’s comments regarding his ex-wife Jennifer Garner

By CNN Newsource
Idaho8.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJennifer Lopez has nothing but love for Ben Affleck. The singer, actress and entrepreneur told People Magazine she is not bothered by the comments her boyfriend made about being “trapped” in his marriage to Jennifer Garner. “This story is...

localnews8.com

